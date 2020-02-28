Home Sports NFL Draft order 2020: full list of selections for the 7 rounds,...

NFL Draft order 2020: full list of selections for the 7 rounds, team selections by team

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
The complete order of the 2020 NFL Draft is established. (Well almost.)

The selection order for the first and second round of this year's draft is official, but because the NFL still needs to grant compensatory selections in rounds 3-7, the complete draft order has not yet been determined. Still, we know the order of the selections for the seven rounds without including those compensatory selections.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:
Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go on defense; Bucs, chargers go QB

A handful of exchanges involving selections from the 2020 NFL Draft have altered the order of the seven rounds, leaving teams like the Dolphins ashamed of wealth with 11 selections (including six in the first three rounds) and teams like the Steelers With only five.

Below is the full order of the NFL Draft for 2020 before the compensatory selections are awarded, plus a list of selections for the 32 teams. (Selection projects are courtesy of Tankathon).

Jump to draft picks team by team:

NFL Draft order 2020: Selections for the seven rounds

As of now there are 224 selections in the NFL 2020 Draft, but that number will increase to 256 when 32 compensatory selections are added to Rounds 3-7.

To qualify for a compensatory selection, a team must have more free compensatory agents lost than won in a given year. The undisclosed NFL formula for compensatory selection distribution takes into account aspects such as player's salary and playing time. A team can receive up to four compensatory selections in a given draft.

Before those selections are awarded for the 2020 NFL Draft, here is the complete selection order for the seven rounds.

First round

Pick No. Equipment
one Cincinnati Bengals
two Washington Redskins
3 Detroit Lions
4 4 New York Giants
5 5 Miami Dolphins
6 6 Los Angeles Chargers
7 7 Carolina Panthers
8 Arizona Cardinals
9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars
10 Cleveland Browns
eleven New York Jets
12 Las Vegas Raiders
13 Indianapolis Colts
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
fifteen Denver Broncos
sixteen Atlanta Falcons
17 Dallas Cowboys
18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
19 The Vegas Raiders (of bears)
twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (De Rams)
twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles
22 Buffalo Bills
2. 3 New England Patriots
24 New Orleans Saints
25 Minnesota Vikings
26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
27 Seattle Seahawks
28 Baltimore crows
29 Tennessee Titans
30 Green Bay Packers
31 San Francisco 49ers
32 Kansas City Chiefs

Second round

Pick No. Equipment
33 Cincinnati Bengals
3. 4 Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)
35 Detroit Lions
36 New York Giants
37 Los Angeles Chargers
38 Carolina Panthers
39 Miami Dolphins
40 Arizona Cardinals
41 Cleveland Browns
42 Jacksonville Jaguars
43 Chicago Bears (of the Raiders)
44 Indianapolis Colts
Four. Five Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 Denver Broncos
47 Atlanta Falcons
48 New York Jets
49 Pittsburgh Steelers
fifty Chicago Bears
51 Dallas Cowboys
52 Los Angeles Rams
53 Philadelphia Eagles
54 Buffalo Bills
55 Atlanta Falcons (of Patriots)
56 Miami Dolphins (of the saints)
57 Houston Texans
58 Minnesota Vikings
59 Seattle Seahawks
60 60 Baltimore crows
61 Tennessee Titans
62 Green Bay Packers
63 Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)
64 Seattle Seahawks (of the bosses)

Third round

Pick No. Equipment
Sixty-five Cincinnati Bengals
66 Washington Redskins
67 Detroit Lions
68 New York jets (of giants)
69 Carolina Panthers
70 Miami Dolphins
71 Los Angeles Chargers
72 Arizona Cardinals
73 Jacksonville Jaguars
74 Cleveland Browns
75 Indianapolis Colts
76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 Denver Broncos
78 Atlanta Falcons
79 New York Jets
80 Las Vegas Raiders
81 The Vegas Raiders (of bears)
82 Dallas Cowboys
83 Denver Broncos (from Steelers)
84 Los Angeles Rams
85 Philadelphia Eagles
86 Buffalo Bills
87 New England Patriots
88 New Orleans Saints
89 Minnesota Vikings
90 Cleveland Browns (from Texans)
91 91 Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks)
92 Baltimore crows
93 Tennessee Titans
94 Green Bay Packers
95 Denver Broncos (from 49ers)
96 Kansas City Chiefs

Fourth round

Pick No. Equipment
97 Cincinnati Bengals
98 Washington Redskins
99 Detroit Lions
100 New York Giants
101 Houston Texans (of the dolphins)
102 Los Angeles Chargers
103 Carolina Panthers
104 Arizona Cardinals
105 Cleveland Browns
106 Jacksonville Jaguars
107 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 Denver Broncos
109 Atlanta Falcons
110 New York Jets
111 Las Vegas Raiders
112 Indianapolis Colts
113 Dallas Cowboys
114 Pittsburgh Steelers
115 New England Patriots (of bears)
116 Los Angeles Rams
117 Philadelphia Eagles
118 Buffalo Bills
119 Baltimore Ravens (of the Patriots)
120 New Orleans Saints
121 Houston Texans
122 Minnesota Vikings
123 Seattle Seahawks
124 Baltimore crows
125 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Titans)
126 Green Bay Packers
127 Denver Broncos (from 49ers)
128 Kansas City Chiefs

Fifth round

Pick No. Equipment
129 129 Cincinnati Bengals
130 Washington Redskins
131 Detroit Lions
132 New York Giants
133 Los Angeles Chargers
134 Carolina Panthers
135 Arizona Cardinals (Dolphins)
136 Arizona Cardinals (Lost)
137 Seattle Seahawks (From Jaguars)
138 Buffalo Bills (brown)
139 San Francisco 49ers (of the Broncos)
140 Atlanta Falcons
141 New York Jets
142 Chicago Bears (of the Raiders)
143 Indianapolis Colts
144 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
146 Chicago Bears
147 Dallas Cowboys
148 Miami Dolphins (De Rams)
149 Philadelphia Eagles
150 Buffalo Bills
151 Philadelphia Eagles (De Patriots)
152 New Orleans Saints
153 Baltimore Crows (of Vikings)
154 Houston Texans
155 Detroit Lions (from Seahawks)
156 Los Angeles Rams (De Ravens)
157 Tennessee Titans
158 Green Bay Packers
159 San Francisco 49ers
160 Kansas City Chiefs

Sixth round

Pick No. Equipment
161 Cincinnati Bengals
162 Denver Broncos (redskin)
163 Detroit Lions
164 New York Giants
165 Carolina Panthers
166 Miami Dolphins
167 Los Angeles Chargers
168 Cleveland Browns (of the Cardinals)
169 Buffalo Bills (brown)
170 Jacksonville Jaguars
171 Philadelphia Eagles (of the Falcons)
172 New York Jets
173 Green Bay Packers (from Raiders)
174 Indianapolis Colts
175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176 New England Patriots (of the Broncos)
177 Chicago Bears
178 Miami Dolphins (of the cowboys)
179 Pittsburgh Steelers
180 Los Angeles Rams
181 Chicago Bears (from Eagles)
182 Buffalo Bills
183 Arizona Cardinals (of the Patriots)
184 New Orleans Saints
185 New England Patriots (from Texans)
186 Minnesota Vikings
187 Jacksonville Jaguars (From Seahawks)
188 Buffalo Bills (of the crows)
189 Tennessee Titans
190 Green Bay Packers
191 San Francisco 49ers
192 Indianapolis Colts (of the bosses)

Seventh round

Pick No. Equipment
193 Cincinnati Bengals
194 Washington Redskins
195 San Francisco 49ers (Of Lions)
196 New York Giants
197 Minnesota Vikings (of dolphins)
198 Los Angeles Chargers
199 Carolina Panthers
200 Arizona Cardinals
201 Jacksonville Jaguars
202 Green Bay Packers (brown)
203 New York Jets
204 204 Las Vegas Raiders
205 Indianapolis Colts
206 Atlanta Falcons (from Buccaneers)
207 Washington Redskins (from the Broncos)
208 New England Patriots (of the Falcons)
209 Dallas Cowboys
210 Pittsburgh Steelers
211 Chicago Bears
212 Los Angeles Rams
213 New England Patriots (from Eagles)
214 Tennessee Titans (from the bills)
215 Denver Broncos (from Patriots)
216 New York Giants (of saints)
217 Minnesota Vikings
218 Houston Texans
219 Seattle Seahawks
220 Green Bay Packers (from Ravens)
221 Tennessee Titans
222 Cleveland Browns (of the packers)
223 San Francisco 49ers
224 Miami Dolphins (of the bosses)

NFL Draft order 2020: selections for all 32 teams

According to OverTheCap.com, 15 NFL teams are projected to receive draft compensatory selections in 2020: Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Texans, Steelers, Eagles, Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Redskins, Bears, Broncos and Cowboys .

OTC projects four compensatory selections for New England, including two in the third round. Last season, the Patriots lost Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson and Malcom Brown in free agency without adding compensatory free agents.

Before the compensatory selections are awarded approximately 15 teams, here is the list of selections for each franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round Collect
Round 1 No 8
Round 2 No 40
Round 3 No 72
Round 4 No. 104
Round 5 No. 135 (of dolphins)
Round 5 No. 136 (Lost)
Round 6 No 183
Round 7 No 200
Round Collect
Round 1 No 16
Round 2 No 47
Round 2 No. 55 (of the patriots)
Round 3 No 78
Round 4 No 109
Round 5 No 140
Round 7 No. 206 (from Buccaneers)
Round Collect
Round 1 No. 28
Round 2 No 60
Round 3 No. 92
Round 4 No. 119 (of the patriots)
Round 4 No 124
Round 5 No. 153 (of Vikings)
Round Collect
Round 1 No 22
Round 2 No 54
Round 3 No 86
Round 4 No. 118
Round 5 No. 138 (of browns)
Round 5 No 150
Round 6 No. 169 (of browns)
Round 6 No 182
Round 6 No. 188 (of the crows)
Round Collect
Round 1 No 7
Round 2 No 38
Round 3 No. 69
Round 4 No 103
Round 5 No 134
Round 6 No. 165
Round 7 No. 199
Round Collect
Round 2 No. 43 (of the assailants)
Round 2 No 50
Round 5 No. 142 (of the assailants)
Round 5 No. 146
Round 6 No. 177
Round 6 No. 181 (of the eagles)
Round 7 No 211
Round Collect
Round 1 No. 1
Round 2 No. 33
Round 3 No 65
Round 4 No 97
Round 5 No 129
Round 6 No. 161
Round 7 No 193
Round Collect
Round 1 No 10
Round 2 No 41
Round 3 No 74
Round 3 No. 90 (of Texans)
Round 4 No. 105
Round 6 No. 168 (of the cardinals)
Round 7 No. 222 (of the packers)
Round Collect
Round 1 No 17
Round 2 No 51
Round 3 No 82
Round 4 No 113
Round 5 No. 147
Round 7 No 209
Round Collect
Round 1 No 15
Round 2 No 46
Round 3 No. 77
Round 3 No. 83 (of Steelers)
Round 3 No. 95 (of 49ers)
Round 4 No 108
Round 4 No. 127 (of 49ers)
Round 6 No. 162 (of redskins)
Round 7 No. 215 (of the patriots)
Round Collect
Round 1 Number 3
Round 2 No 35
Round 3 No. 67
Round 4 No. 99
Round 5 No. 131
Round 5 No. 155 (from Seahawks)
Round 6 No 163
Round Collect
Round 1 No 30
Round 2 No 62
Round 3 No 94
Round 4 No 126
Round 5 No. 158
Round 6 No. 173 (Of the Raiders)
Round 6 No 190
Round 7 No. 202 (of browns)
Round 7 No. 220 (of the crows)
Round Collect
Round 2 No 57
Round 4 No. 101 (of the dolphins)
Round 4 No 121
Round 5 No. 154
Round 7 No 218
Round Collect
Round 1 No 13
Round 2 No. 34 (of redskins)
Round 2 No 44
Round 3 No 75
Round 4 No 112
Round 5 No 143
Round 6 No 174
Round 6 No. 192 (of the bosses)
Round 7 No. 205
Round Collect
Round 1 No 9
Round 1 No. 20 (of rams)
Round 2 No 42
Round 3 No. 73
Round 4 No. 106
Round 6 No. 170
Round 6 No. 187 (from Seahawks)
Round 7 201
Round Collect
Round 1 No 32
Round 2 No. 63 (of 49ers)
Round 3 No. 96
Round 4 No 128
Round 5 No 160
Round Collect
Round 1 No 12
Round 1 No. 19 (of bears)
Round 3 No 80
Round 3 No. 81 (of bears)
Round 3 No. 91 (from Seahawks)
Round 4 No 111
Round 7 No 204
Round Collect
Round 1 No 6
Round 2 No. 37
Round 3 No 71
Round 4 No. 102
Round 5 No 133
Round 6 No 167
Round 7 No 198
Round Collect
Round 2 No 52
Round 3 No 84
Round 4 No. 116
Round 5 No. 156 (of the crows)
Round 6 No 180
Round 7 No. 212
Round Collect
Round 1 number 5
Round 1 No. 18 (of Steelers)
Round 1 No. 26 (of Texans)
Round 2 No 39
Round 2 No. 56 (of the saints)
Round 3 No 70
Round 5 No. 145 (from Steelers)
Round 5 No. 148 (of rams)
Round 6 No. 166
Round 6 No. 178 (of jeans)
Round 7 No. 224 (of the bosses)
Round Collect
Round 1 No. 25
Round 2 No 58
Round 3 No 89
Round 4 No 122
Round 6 No 186
Round 7 No 197 (of dolphins)
Round 7 No 217
Round Collect
Round 1 No 23
Round 3 No 87
Round 4 No. 115 (of bears)
Round 6 No. 176 (of the Broncos)
Round 6 No. 185 (of Texans)
Round 7 No. 208 (of hawks)
Round 7 No. 213 (of the eagles)
Round Collect
Round 1 No 24
Round 3 88
Round 4 No 120
Round 5 No 152
Round 6 No 184
Round Collect
Round 1 No. 4
Round 2 No 36
Round 4 No 100
Round 5 No 132
Round 6 No. 164
Round 7 No 196
Round 7 No. 216 (of the saints)
Round Collect
Round 1 No 11
Round 2 No 48
Round 3 No. 68 (of giants)
Round 3 No. 79
Round 4 No. 110
Round 5 No 141
Round 6 No. 172
Round 7 203
Round Collect
Round 1 No 21
Round 2 No. 53
Round 3 No 85
Round 4 No 117
Round 5 No. 149
Round 5 No. 151 (of the patriots)
Round 6 No. 171 (of the hawks)
Round Collect
Round 2 No 49
Round 4 No 114
Round 4 No. 125 (of titans)
Round 6 No 179
Round 7 No. 210
Round Collect
Round 1 No. 31
Round 5 No. 139 (of the Broncos)
Round 5 No 159
Round 6 No 191
Round 7 No. 195 (of the lions)
Round 7 223
Round Collect
Round 1 No. 27
Round 2 No 59
Round 3 No. 64 (of the bosses)
Round 4 No 123
Round 5 No 137 (of the jaguars)
Round 7 No 219
Round Collect
Round 1 No 14
Round 2 No 45
Round 3 No. 76
Round 4 No. 107
Round 5 No. 144
Round 6 No. 175
Round Collect
Round 1 No 29
Round 2 No. 61
Round 3 No 93
Round 4 No. 157
Round 6 No. 189
Round 7 No. 214 (of invoices)
Round 7 No 221
Round Collect
Round 1 No 2
Round 3 No. 66
Round 4 No. 98
Round 5 No 130
Round 7 No 194
Round 7 No. 207 (of the Broncos)

