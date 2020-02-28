NFL Draft order 2020: full list of selections for the 7 rounds, team selections by team

%MINIFYHTML3ce41dffe545438b35a4380df456169911% %MINIFYHTML3ce41dffe545438b35a4380df456169912%

The complete order of the 2020 NFL Draft is established. (Well almost.)

The selection order for the first and second round of this year's draft is official, but because the NFL still needs to grant compensatory selections in rounds 3-7, the complete draft order has not yet been determined. Still, we know the order of the selections for the seven rounds without including those compensatory selections.

A handful of exchanges involving selections from the 2020 NFL Draft have altered the order of the seven rounds, leaving teams like the Dolphins ashamed of wealth with 11 selections (including six in the first three rounds) and teams like the Steelers With only five.

Below is the full order of the NFL Draft for 2020 before the compensatory selections are awarded, plus a list of selections for the 32 teams. (Selection projects are courtesy of Tankathon).

Jump to draft picks team by team:

NFL Draft order 2020: Selections for the seven rounds

As of now there are 224 selections in the NFL 2020 Draft, but that number will increase to 256 when 32 compensatory selections are added to Rounds 3-7.

To qualify for a compensatory selection, a team must have more free compensatory agents lost than won in a given year. The undisclosed NFL formula for compensatory selection distribution takes into account aspects such as player's salary and playing time. A team can receive up to four compensatory selections in a given draft.

Before those selections are awarded for the 2020 NFL Draft, here is the complete selection order for the seven rounds.

First round

Pick No. Equipment one Cincinnati Bengals two Washington Redskins 3 Detroit Lions 4 4 New York Giants 5 5 Miami Dolphins 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers 7 7 Carolina Panthers 8 Arizona Cardinals 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Cleveland Browns eleven New York Jets 12 Las Vegas Raiders 13 Indianapolis Colts 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifteen Denver Broncos sixteen Atlanta Falcons 17 Dallas Cowboys 18 years Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) 19 The Vegas Raiders (of bears) twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (De Rams) twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles 22 Buffalo Bills 2. 3 New England Patriots 24 New Orleans Saints 25 Minnesota Vikings 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) 27 Seattle Seahawks 28 Baltimore crows 29 Tennessee Titans 30 Green Bay Packers 31 San Francisco 49ers 32 Kansas City Chiefs

Second round

Pick No. Equipment 33 Cincinnati Bengals 3. 4 Indianapolis Colts (Redskins) 35 Detroit Lions 36 New York Giants 37 Los Angeles Chargers 38 Carolina Panthers 39 Miami Dolphins 40 Arizona Cardinals 41 Cleveland Browns 42 Jacksonville Jaguars 43 Chicago Bears (of the Raiders) 44 Indianapolis Colts Four. Five Tampa Bay Buccaneers 46 Denver Broncos 47 Atlanta Falcons 48 New York Jets 49 Pittsburgh Steelers fifty Chicago Bears 51 Dallas Cowboys 52 Los Angeles Rams 53 Philadelphia Eagles 54 Buffalo Bills 55 Atlanta Falcons (of Patriots) 56 Miami Dolphins (of the saints) 57 Houston Texans 58 Minnesota Vikings 59 Seattle Seahawks 60 60 Baltimore crows 61 Tennessee Titans 62 Green Bay Packers 63 Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers) 64 Seattle Seahawks (of the bosses)

Third round

Pick No. Equipment Sixty-five Cincinnati Bengals 66 Washington Redskins 67 Detroit Lions 68 New York jets (of giants) 69 Carolina Panthers 70 Miami Dolphins 71 Los Angeles Chargers 72 Arizona Cardinals 73 Jacksonville Jaguars 74 Cleveland Browns 75 Indianapolis Colts 76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 77 Denver Broncos 78 Atlanta Falcons 79 New York Jets 80 Las Vegas Raiders 81 The Vegas Raiders (of bears) 82 Dallas Cowboys 83 Denver Broncos (from Steelers) 84 Los Angeles Rams 85 Philadelphia Eagles 86 Buffalo Bills 87 New England Patriots 88 New Orleans Saints 89 Minnesota Vikings 90 Cleveland Browns (from Texans) 91 91 Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks) 92 Baltimore crows 93 Tennessee Titans 94 Green Bay Packers 95 Denver Broncos (from 49ers) 96 Kansas City Chiefs

Fourth round

Pick No. Equipment 97 Cincinnati Bengals 98 Washington Redskins 99 Detroit Lions 100 New York Giants 101 Houston Texans (of the dolphins) 102 Los Angeles Chargers 103 Carolina Panthers 104 Arizona Cardinals 105 Cleveland Browns 106 Jacksonville Jaguars 107 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 108 Denver Broncos 109 Atlanta Falcons 110 New York Jets 111 Las Vegas Raiders 112 Indianapolis Colts 113 Dallas Cowboys 114 Pittsburgh Steelers 115 New England Patriots (of bears) 116 Los Angeles Rams 117 Philadelphia Eagles 118 Buffalo Bills 119 Baltimore Ravens (of the Patriots) 120 New Orleans Saints 121 Houston Texans 122 Minnesota Vikings 123 Seattle Seahawks 124 Baltimore crows 125 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Titans) 126 Green Bay Packers 127 Denver Broncos (from 49ers) 128 Kansas City Chiefs

Fifth round

Pick No. Equipment 129 129 Cincinnati Bengals 130 Washington Redskins 131 Detroit Lions 132 New York Giants 133 Los Angeles Chargers 134 Carolina Panthers 135 Arizona Cardinals (Dolphins) 136 Arizona Cardinals (Lost) 137 Seattle Seahawks (From Jaguars) 138 Buffalo Bills (brown) 139 San Francisco 49ers (of the Broncos) 140 Atlanta Falcons 141 New York Jets 142 Chicago Bears (of the Raiders) 143 Indianapolis Colts 144 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 145 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) 146 Chicago Bears 147 Dallas Cowboys 148 Miami Dolphins (De Rams) 149 Philadelphia Eagles 150 Buffalo Bills 151 Philadelphia Eagles (De Patriots) 152 New Orleans Saints 153 Baltimore Crows (of Vikings) 154 Houston Texans 155 Detroit Lions (from Seahawks) 156 Los Angeles Rams (De Ravens) 157 Tennessee Titans 158 Green Bay Packers 159 San Francisco 49ers 160 Kansas City Chiefs

Sixth round

Pick No. Equipment 161 Cincinnati Bengals 162 Denver Broncos (redskin) 163 Detroit Lions 164 New York Giants 165 Carolina Panthers 166 Miami Dolphins 167 Los Angeles Chargers 168 Cleveland Browns (of the Cardinals) 169 Buffalo Bills (brown) 170 Jacksonville Jaguars 171 Philadelphia Eagles (of the Falcons) 172 New York Jets 173 Green Bay Packers (from Raiders) 174 Indianapolis Colts 175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 176 New England Patriots (of the Broncos) 177 Chicago Bears 178 Miami Dolphins (of the cowboys) 179 Pittsburgh Steelers 180 Los Angeles Rams 181 Chicago Bears (from Eagles) 182 Buffalo Bills 183 Arizona Cardinals (of the Patriots) 184 New Orleans Saints 185 New England Patriots (from Texans) 186 Minnesota Vikings 187 Jacksonville Jaguars (From Seahawks) 188 Buffalo Bills (of the crows) 189 Tennessee Titans 190 Green Bay Packers 191 San Francisco 49ers 192 Indianapolis Colts (of the bosses)

Seventh round

Pick No. Equipment 193 Cincinnati Bengals 194 Washington Redskins 195 San Francisco 49ers (Of Lions) 196 New York Giants 197 Minnesota Vikings (of dolphins) 198 Los Angeles Chargers 199 Carolina Panthers 200 Arizona Cardinals 201 Jacksonville Jaguars 202 Green Bay Packers (brown) 203 New York Jets 204 204 Las Vegas Raiders 205 Indianapolis Colts 206 Atlanta Falcons (from Buccaneers) 207 Washington Redskins (from the Broncos) 208 New England Patriots (of the Falcons) 209 Dallas Cowboys 210 Pittsburgh Steelers 211 Chicago Bears 212 Los Angeles Rams 213 New England Patriots (from Eagles) 214 Tennessee Titans (from the bills) 215 Denver Broncos (from Patriots) 216 New York Giants (of saints) 217 Minnesota Vikings 218 Houston Texans 219 Seattle Seahawks 220 Green Bay Packers (from Ravens) 221 Tennessee Titans 222 Cleveland Browns (of the packers) 223 San Francisco 49ers 224 Miami Dolphins (of the bosses)

NFL Draft order 2020: selections for all 32 teams

According to OverTheCap.com, 15 NFL teams are projected to receive draft compensatory selections in 2020: Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Texans, Steelers, Eagles, Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Redskins, Bears, Broncos and Cowboys .

OTC projects four compensatory selections for New England, including two in the third round. Last season, the Patriots lost Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson and Malcom Brown in free agency without adding compensatory free agents.

Before the compensatory selections are awarded approximately 15 teams, here is the list of selections for each franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round Collect Round 1 No 8 Round 2 No 40 Round 3 No 72 Round 4 No. 104 Round 5 No. 135 (of dolphins) Round 5 No. 136 (Lost) Round 6 No 183 Round 7 No 200

Round Collect Round 1 No 16 Round 2 No 47 Round 2 No. 55 (of the patriots) Round 3 No 78 Round 4 No 109 Round 5 No 140 Round 7 No. 206 (from Buccaneers)

Round Collect Round 1 No. 28 Round 2 No 60 Round 3 No. 92 Round 4 No. 119 (of the patriots) Round 4 No 124 Round 5 No. 153 (of Vikings)

Round Collect Round 1 No 22 Round 2 No 54 Round 3 No 86 Round 4 No. 118 Round 5 No. 138 (of browns) Round 5 No 150 Round 6 No. 169 (of browns) Round 6 No 182 Round 6 No. 188 (of the crows)

Round Collect Round 1 No 7 Round 2 No 38 Round 3 No. 69 Round 4 No 103 Round 5 No 134 Round 6 No. 165 Round 7 No. 199

Round Collect Round 2 No. 43 (of the assailants) Round 2 No 50 Round 5 No. 142 (of the assailants) Round 5 No. 146 Round 6 No. 177 Round 6 No. 181 (of the eagles) Round 7 No 211

Round Collect Round 1 No. 1 Round 2 No. 33 Round 3 No 65 Round 4 No 97 Round 5 No 129 Round 6 No. 161 Round 7 No 193

Round Collect Round 1 No 10 Round 2 No 41 Round 3 No 74 Round 3 No. 90 (of Texans) Round 4 No. 105 Round 6 No. 168 (of the cardinals) Round 7 No. 222 (of the packers)

Round Collect Round 1 No 17 Round 2 No 51 Round 3 No 82 Round 4 No 113 Round 5 No. 147 Round 7 No 209

Round Collect Round 1 No 15 Round 2 No 46 Round 3 No. 77 Round 3 No. 83 (of Steelers) Round 3 No. 95 (of 49ers) Round 4 No 108 Round 4 No. 127 (of 49ers) Round 6 No. 162 (of redskins) Round 7 No. 215 (of the patriots)

Round Collect Round 1 Number 3 Round 2 No 35 Round 3 No. 67 Round 4 No. 99 Round 5 No. 131 Round 5 No. 155 (from Seahawks) Round 6 No 163

Round Collect Round 1 No 30 Round 2 No 62 Round 3 No 94 Round 4 No 126 Round 5 No. 158 Round 6 No. 173 (Of the Raiders) Round 6 No 190 Round 7 No. 202 (of browns) Round 7 No. 220 (of the crows)

Round Collect Round 2 No 57 Round 4 No. 101 (of the dolphins) Round 4 No 121 Round 5 No. 154 Round 7 No 218

Round Collect Round 1 No 13 Round 2 No. 34 (of redskins) Round 2 No 44 Round 3 No 75 Round 4 No 112 Round 5 No 143 Round 6 No 174 Round 6 No. 192 (of the bosses) Round 7 No. 205

Round Collect Round 1 No 9 Round 1 No. 20 (of rams) Round 2 No 42 Round 3 No. 73 Round 4 No. 106 Round 6 No. 170 Round 6 No. 187 (from Seahawks) Round 7 201

Round Collect Round 1 No 32 Round 2 No. 63 (of 49ers) Round 3 No. 96 Round 4 No 128 Round 5 No 160

Round Collect Round 1 No 12 Round 1 No. 19 (of bears) Round 3 No 80 Round 3 No. 81 (of bears) Round 3 No. 91 (from Seahawks) Round 4 No 111 Round 7 No 204

Round Collect Round 1 No 6 Round 2 No. 37 Round 3 No 71 Round 4 No. 102 Round 5 No 133 Round 6 No 167 Round 7 No 198

Round Collect Round 2 No 52 Round 3 No 84 Round 4 No. 116 Round 5 No. 156 (of the crows) Round 6 No 180 Round 7 No. 212

Round Collect Round 1 number 5 Round 1 No. 18 (of Steelers) Round 1 No. 26 (of Texans) Round 2 No 39 Round 2 No. 56 (of the saints) Round 3 No 70 Round 5 No. 145 (from Steelers) Round 5 No. 148 (of rams) Round 6 No. 166 Round 6 No. 178 (of jeans) Round 7 No. 224 (of the bosses)

Round Collect Round 1 No. 25 Round 2 No 58 Round 3 No 89 Round 4 No 122 Round 6 No 186 Round 7 No 197 (of dolphins) Round 7 No 217

Round Collect Round 1 No 23 Round 3 No 87 Round 4 No. 115 (of bears) Round 6 No. 176 (of the Broncos) Round 6 No. 185 (of Texans) Round 7 No. 208 (of hawks) Round 7 No. 213 (of the eagles)

Round Collect Round 1 No 24 Round 3 88 Round 4 No 120 Round 5 No 152 Round 6 No 184

Round Collect Round 1 No. 4 Round 2 No 36 Round 4 No 100 Round 5 No 132 Round 6 No. 164 Round 7 No 196 Round 7 No. 216 (of the saints)

Round Collect Round 1 No 11 Round 2 No 48 Round 3 No. 68 (of giants) Round 3 No. 79 Round 4 No. 110 Round 5 No 141 Round 6 No. 172 Round 7 203

Round Collect Round 1 No 21 Round 2 No. 53 Round 3 No 85 Round 4 No 117 Round 5 No. 149 Round 5 No. 151 (of the patriots) Round 6 No. 171 (of the hawks)

Round Collect Round 2 No 49 Round 4 No 114 Round 4 No. 125 (of titans) Round 6 No 179 Round 7 No. 210

Round Collect Round 1 No. 31 Round 5 No. 139 (of the Broncos) Round 5 No 159 Round 6 No 191 Round 7 No. 195 (of the lions) Round 7 223

Round Collect Round 1 No. 27 Round 2 No 59 Round 3 No. 64 (of the bosses) Round 4 No 123 Round 5 No 137 (of the jaguars) Round 7 No 219

Round Collect Round 1 No 14 Round 2 No 45 Round 3 No. 76 Round 4 No. 107 Round 5 No. 144 Round 6 No. 175

Round Collect Round 1 No 29 Round 2 No. 61 Round 3 No 93 Round 4 No. 157 Round 6 No. 189 Round 7 No. 214 (of invoices) Round 7 No 221