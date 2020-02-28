NFL Draft order 2020: full list of selections for the 7 rounds, team selections by team

The complete order of the 2020 NFL Draft is established. (Well almost.)
%MINIFYHTML3ce41dffe545438b35a4380df456169913%%MINIFYHTML3ce41dffe545438b35a4380df456169914%
The selection order for the first and second round of this year's draft is official, but because the NFL still needs to grant compensatory selections in rounds 3-7, the complete draft order has not yet been determined. Still, we know the order of the selections for the seven rounds without including those compensatory selections.
%MINIFYHTML3ce41dffe545438b35a4380df456169915%
%MINIFYHTML3ce41dffe545438b35a4380df456169916%
NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:
Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go on defense; Bucs, chargers go QB
A handful of exchanges involving selections from the 2020 NFL Draft have altered the order of the seven rounds, leaving teams like the Dolphins ashamed of wealth with 11 selections (including six in the first three rounds) and teams like the Steelers With only five.
Below is the full order of the NFL Draft for 2020 before the compensatory selections are awarded, plus a list of selections for the 32 teams. (Selection projects are courtesy of Tankathon).
Jump to draft picks team by team:
NFL Draft order 2020: Selections for the seven rounds
As of now there are 224 selections in the NFL 2020 Draft, but that number will increase to 256 when 32 compensatory selections are added to Rounds 3-7.
To qualify for a compensatory selection, a team must have more free compensatory agents lost than won in a given year. The undisclosed NFL formula for compensatory selection distribution takes into account aspects such as player's salary and playing time. A team can receive up to four compensatory selections in a given draft.
Before those selections are awarded for the 2020 NFL Draft, here is the complete selection order for the seven rounds.
First round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|one
|Cincinnati Bengals
|two
|Washington Redskins
|3
|Detroit Lions
|4 4
|New York Giants
|5 5
|Miami Dolphins
|6 6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7 7
|Carolina Panthers
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|eleven
|New York Jets
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|fifteen
|Denver Broncos
|sixteen
|Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|18 years
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|19
|The Vegas Raiders (of bears)
|twenty
|Jacksonville Jaguars (De Rams)
|twenty-one
|Philadelphia Eagles
|22
|Buffalo Bills
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|28
|Baltimore crows
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
Second round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|33
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3. 4
|Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)
|35
|Detroit Lions
|36
|New York Giants
|37
|Los Angeles Chargers
|38
|Carolina Panthers
|39
|Miami Dolphins
|40
|Arizona Cardinals
|41
|Cleveland Browns
|42
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|43
|Chicago Bears (of the Raiders)
|44
|Indianapolis Colts
|Four. Five
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|46
|Denver Broncos
|47
|Atlanta Falcons
|48
|New York Jets
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|fifty
|Chicago Bears
|51
|Dallas Cowboys
|52
|Los Angeles Rams
|53
|Philadelphia Eagles
|54
|Buffalo Bills
|55
|Atlanta Falcons (of Patriots)
|56
|Miami Dolphins (of the saints)
|57
|Houston Texans
|58
|Minnesota Vikings
|59
|Seattle Seahawks
|60 60
|Baltimore crows
|61
|Tennessee Titans
|62
|Green Bay Packers
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)
|64
|Seattle Seahawks (of the bosses)
Third round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Sixty-five
|Cincinnati Bengals
|66
|Washington Redskins
|67
|Detroit Lions
|68
|New York jets (of giants)
|69
|Carolina Panthers
|70
|Miami Dolphins
|71
|Los Angeles Chargers
|72
|Arizona Cardinals
|73
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|75
|Indianapolis Colts
|76
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|77
|Denver Broncos
|78
|Atlanta Falcons
|79
|New York Jets
|80
|Las Vegas Raiders
|81
|The Vegas Raiders (of bears)
|82
|Dallas Cowboys
|83
|Denver Broncos (from Steelers)
|84
|Los Angeles Rams
|85
|Philadelphia Eagles
|86
|Buffalo Bills
|87
|New England Patriots
|88
|New Orleans Saints
|89
|Minnesota Vikings
|90
|Cleveland Browns (from Texans)
|91 91
|Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks)
|92
|Baltimore crows
|93
|Tennessee Titans
|94
|Green Bay Packers
|95
|Denver Broncos (from 49ers)
|96
|Kansas City Chiefs
Fourth round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|97
|Cincinnati Bengals
|98
|Washington Redskins
|99
|Detroit Lions
|100
|New York Giants
|101
|Houston Texans (of the dolphins)
|102
|Los Angeles Chargers
|103
|Carolina Panthers
|104
|Arizona Cardinals
|105
|Cleveland Browns
|106
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|107
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|108
|Denver Broncos
|109
|Atlanta Falcons
|110
|New York Jets
|111
|Las Vegas Raiders
|112
|Indianapolis Colts
|113
|Dallas Cowboys
|114
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|115
|New England Patriots (of bears)
|116
|Los Angeles Rams
|117
|Philadelphia Eagles
|118
|Buffalo Bills
|119
|Baltimore Ravens (of the Patriots)
|120
|New Orleans Saints
|121
|Houston Texans
|122
|Minnesota Vikings
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|124
|Baltimore crows
|125
|Pittsburgh Steelers (from Titans)
|126
|Green Bay Packers
|127
|Denver Broncos (from 49ers)
|128
|Kansas City Chiefs
Fifth round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|129 129
|Cincinnati Bengals
|130
|Washington Redskins
|131
|Detroit Lions
|132
|New York Giants
|133
|Los Angeles Chargers
|134
|Carolina Panthers
|135
|Arizona Cardinals (Dolphins)
|136
|Arizona Cardinals (Lost)
|137
|Seattle Seahawks (From Jaguars)
|138
|Buffalo Bills (brown)
|139
|San Francisco 49ers (of the Broncos)
|140
|Atlanta Falcons
|141
|New York Jets
|142
|Chicago Bears (of the Raiders)
|143
|Indianapolis Colts
|144
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|145
|Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
|146
|Chicago Bears
|147
|Dallas Cowboys
|148
|Miami Dolphins (De Rams)
|149
|Philadelphia Eagles
|150
|Buffalo Bills
|151
|Philadelphia Eagles (De Patriots)
|152
|New Orleans Saints
|153
|Baltimore Crows (of Vikings)
|154
|Houston Texans
|155
|Detroit Lions (from Seahawks)
|156
|Los Angeles Rams (De Ravens)
|157
|Tennessee Titans
|158
|Green Bay Packers
|159
|San Francisco 49ers
|160
|Kansas City Chiefs
Sixth round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|161
|Cincinnati Bengals
|162
|Denver Broncos (redskin)
|163
|Detroit Lions
|164
|New York Giants
|165
|Carolina Panthers
|166
|Miami Dolphins
|167
|Los Angeles Chargers
|168
|Cleveland Browns (of the Cardinals)
|169
|Buffalo Bills (brown)
|170
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|171
|Philadelphia Eagles (of the Falcons)
|172
|New York Jets
|173
|Green Bay Packers (from Raiders)
|174
|Indianapolis Colts
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|176
|New England Patriots (of the Broncos)
|177
|Chicago Bears
|178
|Miami Dolphins (of the cowboys)
|179
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|180
|Los Angeles Rams
|181
|Chicago Bears (from Eagles)
|182
|Buffalo Bills
|183
|Arizona Cardinals (of the Patriots)
|184
|New Orleans Saints
|185
|New England Patriots (from Texans)
|186
|Minnesota Vikings
|187
|Jacksonville Jaguars (From Seahawks)
|188
|Buffalo Bills (of the crows)
|189
|Tennessee Titans
|190
|Green Bay Packers
|191
|San Francisco 49ers
|192
|Indianapolis Colts (of the bosses)
Seventh round
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|193
|Cincinnati Bengals
|194
|Washington Redskins
|195
|San Francisco 49ers (Of Lions)
|196
|New York Giants
|197
|Minnesota Vikings (of dolphins)
|198
|Los Angeles Chargers
|199
|Carolina Panthers
|200
|Arizona Cardinals
|201
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|202
|Green Bay Packers (brown)
|203
|New York Jets
|204 204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|205
|Indianapolis Colts
|206
|Atlanta Falcons (from Buccaneers)
|207
|Washington Redskins (from the Broncos)
|208
|New England Patriots (of the Falcons)
|209
|Dallas Cowboys
|210
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|211
|Chicago Bears
|212
|Los Angeles Rams
|213
|New England Patriots (from Eagles)
|214
|Tennessee Titans (from the bills)
|215
|Denver Broncos (from Patriots)
|216
|New York Giants (of saints)
|217
|Minnesota Vikings
|218
|Houston Texans
|219
|Seattle Seahawks
|220
|Green Bay Packers (from Ravens)
|221
|Tennessee Titans
|222
|Cleveland Browns (of the packers)
|223
|San Francisco 49ers
|224
|Miami Dolphins (of the bosses)
NFL Draft order 2020: selections for all 32 teams
According to OverTheCap.com, 15 NFL teams are projected to receive draft compensatory selections in 2020: Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Texans, Steelers, Eagles, Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Redskins, Bears, Broncos and Cowboys .
OTC projects four compensatory selections for New England, including two in the third round. Last season, the Patriots lost Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson and Malcom Brown in free agency without adding compensatory free agents.
Before the compensatory selections are awarded approximately 15 teams, here is the list of selections for each franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 8
|Round 2
|No 40
|Round 3
|No 72
|Round 4
|No. 104
|Round 5
|No. 135 (of dolphins)
|Round 5
|No. 136 (Lost)
|Round 6
|No 183
|Round 7
|No 200
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 16
|Round 2
|No 47
|Round 2
|No. 55 (of the patriots)
|Round 3
|No 78
|Round 4
|No 109
|Round 5
|No 140
|Round 7
|No. 206 (from Buccaneers)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No. 28
|Round 2
|No 60
|Round 3
|No. 92
|Round 4
|No. 119 (of the patriots)
|Round 4
|No 124
|Round 5
|No. 153 (of Vikings)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 22
|Round 2
|No 54
|Round 3
|No 86
|Round 4
|No. 118
|Round 5
|No. 138 (of browns)
|Round 5
|No 150
|Round 6
|No. 169 (of browns)
|Round 6
|No 182
|Round 6
|No. 188 (of the crows)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 7
|Round 2
|No 38
|Round 3
|No. 69
|Round 4
|No 103
|Round 5
|No 134
|Round 6
|No. 165
|Round 7
|No. 199
|Round
|Collect
|Round 2
|No. 43 (of the assailants)
|Round 2
|No 50
|Round 5
|No. 142 (of the assailants)
|Round 5
|No. 146
|Round 6
|No. 177
|Round 6
|No. 181 (of the eagles)
|Round 7
|No 211
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No. 1
|Round 2
|No. 33
|Round 3
|No 65
|Round 4
|No 97
|Round 5
|No 129
|Round 6
|No. 161
|Round 7
|No 193
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 10
|Round 2
|No 41
|Round 3
|No 74
|Round 3
|No. 90 (of Texans)
|Round 4
|No. 105
|Round 6
|No. 168 (of the cardinals)
|Round 7
|No. 222 (of the packers)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 17
|Round 2
|No 51
|Round 3
|No 82
|Round 4
|No 113
|Round 5
|No. 147
|Round 7
|No 209
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 15
|Round 2
|No 46
|Round 3
|No. 77
|Round 3
|No. 83 (of Steelers)
|Round 3
|No. 95 (of 49ers)
|Round 4
|No 108
|Round 4
|No. 127 (of 49ers)
|Round 6
|No. 162 (of redskins)
|Round 7
|No. 215 (of the patriots)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|Number 3
|Round 2
|No 35
|Round 3
|No. 67
|Round 4
|No. 99
|Round 5
|No. 131
|Round 5
|No. 155 (from Seahawks)
|Round 6
|No 163
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 30
|Round 2
|No 62
|Round 3
|No 94
|Round 4
|No 126
|Round 5
|No. 158
|Round 6
|No. 173 (Of the Raiders)
|Round 6
|No 190
|Round 7
|No. 202 (of browns)
|Round 7
|No. 220 (of the crows)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 2
|No 57
|Round 4
|No. 101 (of the dolphins)
|Round 4
|No 121
|Round 5
|No. 154
|Round 7
|No 218
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 13
|Round 2
|No. 34 (of redskins)
|Round 2
|No 44
|Round 3
|No 75
|Round 4
|No 112
|Round 5
|No 143
|Round 6
|No 174
|Round 6
|No. 192 (of the bosses)
|Round 7
|No. 205
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 9
|Round 1
|No. 20 (of rams)
|Round 2
|No 42
|Round 3
|No. 73
|Round 4
|No. 106
|Round 6
|No. 170
|Round 6
|No. 187 (from Seahawks)
|Round 7
|201
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 32
|Round 2
|No. 63 (of 49ers)
|Round 3
|No. 96
|Round 4
|No 128
|Round 5
|No 160
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 12
|Round 1
|No. 19 (of bears)
|Round 3
|No 80
|Round 3
|No. 81 (of bears)
|Round 3
|No. 91 (from Seahawks)
|Round 4
|No 111
|Round 7
|No 204
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 6
|Round 2
|No. 37
|Round 3
|No 71
|Round 4
|No. 102
|Round 5
|No 133
|Round 6
|No 167
|Round 7
|No 198
|Round
|Collect
|Round 2
|No 52
|Round 3
|No 84
|Round 4
|No. 116
|Round 5
|No. 156 (of the crows)
|Round 6
|No 180
|Round 7
|No. 212
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|number 5
|Round 1
|No. 18 (of Steelers)
|Round 1
|No. 26 (of Texans)
|Round 2
|No 39
|Round 2
|No. 56 (of the saints)
|Round 3
|No 70
|Round 5
|No. 145 (from Steelers)
|Round 5
|No. 148 (of rams)
|Round 6
|No. 166
|Round 6
|No. 178 (of jeans)
|Round 7
|No. 224 (of the bosses)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No. 25
|Round 2
|No 58
|Round 3
|No 89
|Round 4
|No 122
|Round 6
|No 186
|Round 7
|No 197 (of dolphins)
|Round 7
|No 217
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 23
|Round 3
|No 87
|Round 4
|No. 115 (of bears)
|Round 6
|No. 176 (of the Broncos)
|Round 6
|No. 185 (of Texans)
|Round 7
|No. 208 (of hawks)
|Round 7
|No. 213 (of the eagles)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 24
|Round 3
|88
|Round 4
|No 120
|Round 5
|No 152
|Round 6
|No 184
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No. 4
|Round 2
|No 36
|Round 4
|No 100
|Round 5
|No 132
|Round 6
|No. 164
|Round 7
|No 196
|Round 7
|No. 216 (of the saints)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 11
|Round 2
|No 48
|Round 3
|No. 68 (of giants)
|Round 3
|No. 79
|Round 4
|No. 110
|Round 5
|No 141
|Round 6
|No. 172
|Round 7
|203
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 21
|Round 2
|No. 53
|Round 3
|No 85
|Round 4
|No 117
|Round 5
|No. 149
|Round 5
|No. 151 (of the patriots)
|Round 6
|No. 171 (of the hawks)
|Round
|Collect
|Round 2
|No 49
|Round 4
|No 114
|Round 4
|No. 125 (of titans)
|Round 6
|No 179
|Round 7
|No. 210
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No. 31
|Round 5
|No. 139 (of the Broncos)
|Round 5
|No 159
|Round 6
|No 191
|Round 7
|No. 195 (of the lions)
|Round 7
|223
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No. 27
|Round 2
|No 59
|Round 3
|No. 64 (of the bosses)
|Round 4
|No 123
|Round 5
|No 137 (of the jaguars)
|Round 7
|No 219
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 14
|Round 2
|No 45
|Round 3
|No. 76
|Round 4
|No. 107
|Round 5
|No. 144
|Round 6
|No. 175
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 29
|Round 2
|No. 61
|Round 3
|No 93
|Round 4
|No. 157
|Round 6
|No. 189
|Round 7
|No. 214 (of invoices)
|Round 7
|No 221
|Round
|Collect
|Round 1
|No 2
|Round 3
|No. 66
|Round 4
|No. 98
|Round 5
|No 130
|Round 7
|No 194
|Round 7
|No. 207 (of the Broncos)