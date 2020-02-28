NFL Combine results tracker: live updates, highlights of player training 2020

We understand why the results of NFL Combine are remarkable for many despite the fact that training in the field is among the least important aspects of the annual exploration event in Indianapolis. After all, the annual fixation on the NFL Draft prospects running in tights is the reason why the league moved the 2020 NFL Combined to primetime. Players treat these workouts as a competition, and such athletic competition is sold.

%MINIFYHTMLaa59685d2d4eed71780fb042b0820e5911% %MINIFYHTMLaa59685d2d4eed71780fb042b0820e5912%

However, the new NFL Combine calendar for 2020 could hinder the consumption of results for those whose primetime viewing commitments at the end of February are established. (That episode on Friday night of Hawaii Five-0 will not be seen alone). That's where we come in with a live and featured updates tracker, a collection of what you need to know about Combine workouts.

MORE: Explaining the new NFL Combine exercises

Field training in the NFL Combine began Thursday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and closed wings. They continue on Friday with runners, offensive linemen and special teams, then Saturday with linemen and defensive linebackers before finishing Sunday with defensive runners.

A handful of notable names like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Young don't participate in drills in the 2020 NFL Combine, but players like Henry Ruggs III will have the opportunity to steal this year's show.

With player measurements, medical evaluations and other aspects of the NFL Combine (mainly) in the books, below is a live follow-up of the remarkable results of the field workouts Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MORE: NFL Combine TV schedule for 2020

NFL Combine results tracker: live updates, highlights

11.00 pm – The first night of the NFL Combine is a wrap. We have the winners and losers of the quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings. The runners, the offensive line and the special teams will leave the field tomorrow, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

10:45 p.m. – Jordan Love had an incredible 2018 season with 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. 2019 was a different story. He had 3,402 yards per pass, but added only 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The teams hope to get the 2018 version of Love and Daniel Jeremiah is confident they will.

10:15 p.m. – Henry Ruggs III impressed, but falls with an injury, writes Bill Bender.

10:00 pm – Me: Analytically, the fading of the goal line is the worst pass in football. The expected point value of -0.26 per play makes it the least successful option on the goal line. It would be smart to get away from him in the future.

The NFL

9:40 p.m. – Henry Ruggs III entered the NFL combine with huge expectations. He did not disappoint.

9:08 p.m – What do six hundredths of a second look like?

9:08 p.m – Henry Ruggs III of Alabama runs a 4.28! The fastest of the day for a tenth of a second.

9:00 pm – New unofficial time faster! Darnell Mooney of Tulane with a 4.38.

8:55 p.m. – Jerry Jeudy 4.46 in his first race. CeeDee Lamb 4.51. The two main receptors on most plates.

8:50 p.m. – Second group of QB & # 39; s:

Jordan Love: 4.65u

Steven Montez: 4.58u

James Morgan: 4.89u

Shea Patterson: 4.67u

Nate Stanley: 4.65u

8:40 p.m. – The next group of athletes is running all 40 now. QB is the first.

8:20 p.m. – Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network thinks very well of Jalen Hurts.

8:05 p.m. – It is not bad company.

7:02 p.m. – The best TE artists in the vertical jump:

6:50 p.m. – Donavon Peoples-Jones got up. The Michigan catcher can jump.

6:35 p.m. – New 40 faster: Devin Duvernay of Texas and Antonio Gibson of Memphis each clock at 4.40u.

6:25 p.m. – Chase Claypool of Notre Dame, who was asked by the teams to work as a tight end, only ran an unofficial 4.45. It is on the list of 6 feet 4 inches, 238 pounds.

6:20 p.m. – Brandon Aiyuk added to his 40-inch vertical with an unofficial 4.50.

6:15 pm – Notable QB (unofficially) in his second career:

It hurts: 4.59

Herbert: 4.69

Eason: 4.90

Fromm: 5.04

6:05 p.m. – Field marshals are getting under way. Jalen Hurts has the best unofficial time so far at 4.64. Justin Herbert goes 4.71. Jacob Eason of Washington goes 4.90 and Jake Fromm of Georgia scores at 5.01.

5:50 p.m. – Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is making a good case to be a first-round pick. He was overshadowed last season by the first round N & # 39; Keal Harry of 2019, but exploded on the scene in 2020.

5:45 p.m. – It may hurt just to see this.

5:30 pm. – It's not related to prospects, but this is something real, said Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones on the possibility of re-signing former WR Dez Bryant of the Cowboys: "I've thought about that a lot in the shower." Do not discard it from your hands. Considering this. – Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 27, 2020

4:20 p.m. – Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is making a name for himself.

Among players of at least 6 & # 39; 5 "and 250 lbs, TE Albert Okwuegbunam & # 39; s 4.49 of 40 yards is the second fastest time in the combine since 2003, only behind the selection of 1st-Rd 2019 Montez Sweat (4.41). Okwuegbunam is the fastest TE in the combine since Evan Engram (4.42) in 2017.@MizzouFootball – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 27, 2020

(Updates will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Friday)

–

(Updates will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday)

–

(Updates will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday)

–

NFL Combined Schedule

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action extends to and during primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, features seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Presenter Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah present the Combine coverage of NFL Network with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

Contributors: Austin Anderson, Tom Gatto