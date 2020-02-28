NFL Combine: Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin shows why it is first-round material

Jonathan Taylor had something to prove despite being twice a 2,000-yard runner of possibly the best runner in college football since 2000.

On Friday in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he proved that he is not just another Wisconsin runner.

In fact, of the six members of the Badgers' 4,000-yard club, a prestigious group that also includes Ron Dayne (7,125), Montee Ball (5,140), Melvin Gordon (4,915), Anthony Davis (4,676) and James White ( 4.015) – Taylor had the best overall Combine performance.

Taylor took the lead running 4.39 on the 40-yard board. Gordon ran a 4.52 and weighed 11 pounds less at 215. Taylor added 17 reps in the bench press and 123 inches in the wide jump. Those numbers are better than Ball's. He had the kind of full show that will put him in the first round discussion in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dayne (2000), Michael Bennett (2001) and Gordon (2015) are the three Wisconsin runners who have been taken in the first round since 2000. Bennett, who was known as a sprinter with the Badgers, ran a 4.44 in the Combine before enjoying a 10-year career in the NFL. However, Gordon is the only one of those three who achieved 4,000 yards for his professional career.

Could Taylor have that kind of career? That is the value that trial teams have to do now.

He entered the weekend with a draft rank of Round 1 or Round 2, but this performance should push him into the first round. I could even push him ahead of D & # 39; Andre Swift of Georgia and J.K. from Ohio State. Dobbins as the first runner taken. Dobbins did not run the 40 in the Combine.

Taylor had 12 games in college with 200 or more yards and 32 games with 100 or more yards, so the production is there. If there is a concern, it would be that he had 926 carries in three seasons. That's between Ball, who was 924, and Dayne, who was 1,220.

Taylor, however, showed that there is more than enough left with his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In this case, trust the pipe.