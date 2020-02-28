Newcastle has banned handshakes amid the fears of the coronavirus, confirms Steve Bruce | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML920cd58199a4bc3fd0f0a81b3b0677fc11% %MINIFYHTML920cd58199a4bc3fd0f0a81b3b0677fc12%









%MINIFYHTML920cd58199a4bc3fd0f0a81b3b0677fc13% %MINIFYHTML920cd58199a4bc3fd0f0a81b3b0677fc14%







0:57



Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says the club is taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and has even banned shaking hands on the training ground.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says the club is taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and has even banned shaking hands on the training ground.

Steve Bruce has revealed that shaking hands has been banned in Newcastle training camp due to concerns about the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML920cd58199a4bc3fd0f0a81b3b0677fc15% %MINIFYHTML920cd58199a4bc3fd0f0a81b3b0677fc16%

The club has put an end to the morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands as fear of the disease spreads.

Speaking before Burnley's visit on Saturday, Bruce said: "Here is a ritual in which everyone shakes hands as soon as we meet each morning; we stopped him by following the doctor's advice.

"Fortunately, we have an excellent doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do. We are like everyone else, we are stuck to the TV to know where he will go next and hopefully there is nothing worse in this country." .

0:55 Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark will not play again this season and may need surgery for an ankle injury, according to manager Steve Bruce Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark will not play again this season and may need surgery for an ankle injury, according to manager Steve Bruce

When asked if he had known anything like this in the past, Bruce added: "No, not at all. Look, in confined areas like the ones we have here … There was a time at Christmas when there was a virus hitting … no It is coronoavirus, so you must be careful so that we have a little in mind, the fact that an error can happen.

"We had four or five at Christmas and two of my staff, so you basically stay at home. But it's always something you're seeing."

Toon to decide on Clark's surgery

Bruce also confirmed that the club will make a decision over the weekend as to whether or not defender Ciaran Clark will undergo surgery for ankle ligament injury that seems to have ended his season.

Clark suffered the injury against Arsenal on February 16 and, as a result, the Euro 2020 playoff of the Republic of Ireland against Slovakia will be lost next month.

Bruce said: "We are now deciding in the next week or so if he will have the operation or not. He has obviously damaged the ankle ligaments, so the decision is whether to operate or not."

"I think we will be in the next 48 hours deciding in which direction we are going."

Jetro Willems was ruled out for the season due to a knee injury suffered last month against Chelsea

Bruce: The injury problems & # 39; never end & # 39;

The misfortune of the 30-year-old is the last of a series of injuries that has already stolen Bruce from Paul Dummett and the loan firm Jetro Willems for the rest of the campaign.

Bruce said: "It has been excellent this season. It has been cruel in that regard with Matt Ritchie with a challenge (from Hamza Choudhury of Leicester in August) that left him out for four months, and now Ciaran and Dummy. Unfortunately, it has never been – ending.

"But when an impact occurs in a game, you can't legislate it either. It's disappointing for Ciaran. In my opinion, he's been one of our best players this year and he's done very well, so it's bad news for all of us."