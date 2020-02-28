New Brighton Man, 80, faces 15 counts of possession of child pornography – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An 80-year-old man from New Brighton is accused of having thousands of child pornography files on a computer inside his home, which is also a home nursery.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, Joseph James King, 80, faces 15 counts of serious crimes for possession of child pornography.

The complaint states that between February 2, 2015 and March 20, 2018, an undercover investigation on the Internet revealed that a computer in the 2000 block of Thorndale Avenue in New Brighton was being used both to download and distribute alleged child pornography. .

On June 19, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at the address and confiscated several computers and external media.

In an interview, King said that he and his wife are the only people living at the address. After showing some of the files that were downloaded in March 2018, he said he recognized the names. He then admitted to downloading and watching child pornography, but insisted that he never distributed the files to anyone.

The complaint says that more than 6,000 records of child pornography were found on computers and external media. Of those files, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed that 254 were records of known victims. Fifteen of the known victim files lead to the 15 charges he now faces.

According to the Department of Human Services, a daycare center ran out of the same address. The daycare license was suspended on June 21, 2018, two days after the search warrant was executed.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and / or a $ 5,000 fine per charge.