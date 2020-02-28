Negative pressure rooms could help in the battle to contain the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Doctors involved in the fight to control the spread of coronaviruses may end up using special negative pressure rooms to help isolate the virus.

In the city and San Francisco County, there are 100 negative pressure rooms. The highly specialized medical units are equipped with ventilation so that the air only flows to the room and not to the hospital floor, exposing patients medically committed to infectious diseases.

The rooms are generally used for patients suffering from tuberculosis, measles and chickenpox, but could be vital for the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus.

Inside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, there are 50 negative pressure rooms. There are two doors to reach the patient from the corridor. The first door takes you to an anteroom equipped with personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

“A respirator, which looks like a mask; We call those masks N95. They will wear eye protection, be it a mask or goggles, put on a gown and clean their hands and gloves, "said Dr. Lisa Winston, a hospital epidemiologist for General Zuckerberg San Francisco.

Then, doctors and nurses go through a second door that leads to the patient isolation room. None of the air in that isolation room will be spilled in the shared corridors of the hospital.

"It is important because certain germs can spread when they form small particles in the air. And if that air can flow to other places, then it is possible for people to develop an infection," said Dr. Winston.

"It is certainly important that it does not spread because we know it can cause people to get quite sick and it is a new disease, so we do not have immunity and we do not have a vaccine for that," said Dr. Winston.