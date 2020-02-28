Nearly half of the Los Angeles County homeless population recently worked, according to a study – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A new study shows that almost half of the people who make up the homeless population in the Los Angeles area were recently employed.

The report found that 74 percent of people who experienced homelessness previously worked in California. It was discovered that almost 47 percent had worked within four years of being homeless. Nineteen percent said they worked in the calendar quarter in which they were left homeless.

"Homeless people are often not supposed to be working," said Till von Wachter, co-author of the report and director of faculty at the California Policy Laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Von Wachter also acknowledged that there were some people in the study who experienced homelessness and had not worked for a long time. He also said that recent workers were more likely to return to work after receiving services for the homeless and had higher average incomes.

The income of people who worked before becoming homeless was $ 9,970, well below the average median income for the Los Angeles area, which is $ 61,015, according to a press release about the study.

Factors such as mental and physical health, age and work history affected the likelihood of finding employment after enrolling in homeless services. The study found that 65 percent of the people in the study worked in the following job categories before enrolling in homeless services: administrative support, waste management and remediation (28 percent); health care and social assistance (14 percent); accommodation and food (12 percent); and retail (11 percent).

The study authors wrote that more research will be needed to develop policy recommendations, analyze the relationship between job loss and homelessness, and examine how the workforce and training programs can affect homelessness.

The study examined more than 130,000 people who received services for the homeless in L.A. County. The results were published on February 26 by the California Policy Laboratory at UCLA.

There are almost 60,000 homeless people in the Los Angeles area on a given night, according to the Homeless Services Authority of L.A.

Governor Gavin Newsom made homelessness the focal point of his speech on the state of the state on February 19, calling it "the most pernicious crisis in our environment, the ultimate manifestation of poverty."

A recent state survey showed that likely voters in the state believe that homelessness and housing are their main concerns before the March 3 primary elections.