NATO urges Russia and Turkey to stop Idlib attacks | News

An attack on Turkish soldiers, which killed more than 30, within Syria is increasing tension at its borders and causing concern about where a new escalation could lead.

An NATO emergency meeting ended with a call to Syria and Russia to stop their Idlib offensive.

The secretary general expressed his solidarity with Turkey and asked Syria and its ally Russia to stop their offensive, but offered no additional support.

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera is in Cilvegozu, on the border between Turkey and Syria.