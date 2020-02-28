NATO calls for a "peaceful solution,quot; after air strikes in Syria

Today, Turkey reported on the serious security situation in Syria. The allies express their deepest sympathy for the death of the Turkish soldiers in the attack last night in Idlib, and expressed their full solidarity with Turkey. The allies condemn the continued indiscriminate attacks of the Syrian regime and Russia in the province of Idlib. I ask you to stop your offensive, to respect international law and to support the efforts of the UN for a peaceful solution. This dangerous situation must be reduced, and we call for an immediate return to the ceasefire of 2018 to prevent further worsening of the horrific humanitarian situation in the region and allow urgent humanitarian access to people trapped in Idlib.