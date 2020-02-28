Nathan Ake and Jefferson Lerma of Bournemouth could play against Chelsea, says Eddie Howe | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML654a338d29c26084ac98f1eae253593b11% %MINIFYHTML654a338d29c26084ac98f1eae253593b12%





Jefferson Lerma and Nathan Ake could return for Bournemouth against Chelsea

%MINIFYHTML654a338d29c26084ac98f1eae253593b13% %MINIFYHTML654a338d29c26084ac98f1eae253593b14%

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Nathan Ake and Jefferson Lerma could be fit to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML654a338d29c26084ac98f1eae253593b15% %MINIFYHTML654a338d29c26084ac98f1eae253593b16%

Ake and Lerma were forced to miss Bournemouth's 3-0 loss at Burnley last weekend due to the respective head and rib injuries.

Although defender Ake traveled to Turf Moor, the Dutch international was declared unfit to start due to a concussion.

Lerma, who was suspended for the trip to Sheffield United before the winter break, was expected to return but was marginalized after feeling uncomfortable after the victory over Aston Villa.

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Howe said: "Nathan has trained this week, so hopefully it should be fine as long as there are no harmful effects from his head injury."

"It's a similar case with Jeff and he has gone through a couple of days of training."

Meanwhile, Howe said the victims of long-term injuries David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly were making good progress.

"They run on the grass but have not yet joined us in training."

"Chris is a little behind the others and they are improving quite quickly. We hope they return to training, if not next week, the following week."

Bournemouth has won its last two home matches in the Premier League

Howe: we totally respect Chelsea

Bournemouth has a good recent record against Chelsea, with Howe's team winning 4-0 in the corresponding game last season and claiming a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in December.

However, the head of Cherries warned his players about the expected test of the men of Frank Lampard, who are currently in fourth place in the league, three points from Manchester United.

Eddie Howe knows his team is on a tough afternoon against Frank Lampard's men

"The key to that win was the key characteristics of any win against any Premier League team, each player against a man made," Howe said.

"We totally respect Chelsea, Frank Lampard and his team. We know how difficult it will be."