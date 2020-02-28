Multiple vehicles, 2 large platforms involved in a horrible Interstate 80 accident in Dixon – Up News Info San Francisco

DIXON, Solano County (Up News Info SF) – A semitrailer crashed through the central division along Interstate 80 in Dixon on Friday morning in a multi-vehicle collision that closed traffic in both directions. Major injuries have been reported in the accident.

The large platform was traveling westbound on I-80 near east of Pedrick Road and crossed the central lane division eastward just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For anyone traveling on I-80 E towards Sac. There was a very bad accident in Dixon. I pray that everyone involved in this accident is fine. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0LA8BFC6F9 – 🐯🖤 (@_youngsimba_) February 28, 2020

Then, the truck hit another large platform and several additional vehicles, including one with such force that it was divided into two.

The number of injuries and severity were not immediately known, apart from the CHP that characterizes them as "major injuries."

All westbound lanes reopened shortly after noon, while eastbound traffic flowed in a lane from 12:30 p.m.

The accident occurred at almost the same location on I-80 as Thursday that followed the CHP chase of a suspicious vehicle.