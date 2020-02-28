More than 50 Riverside County residents self-quarantined for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More than 50 people in Riverside County are under directives for self-quarantine because they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Public Health confirmed to CBS2 on Friday that 54 people are currently under quarantine orders.

The situation began in mid-January when the US Centers for Disease Control. UU. They notified the state that some Riverside County residents may have been exposed to the virus. The state in turn notified Riverside County, which contacted the affected people and directed them to quarantine.

Since then, some people have shown no symptoms and were able to resume normal life when quarantine ended. New people have been added to the list daily.

The standard quarantine period for coronavirus is 14 days.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a Riverside County resident tested positive for the coronavirus after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The unidentified patient was being treated in Northern California and is expected to recover.

Hundreds of passengers and staff contracted coronaviruses while they were aboard the Diamond Princess, which has been docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama for the past few weeks. As of Friday, there were 705 cases of coronaviruses connected with Princess Diamond, according to CNN. According to the latest CDC numbers on Friday, 44 U.S. passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess and were transported back to the U.S. UU. They have tested positive for the virus.

On January 29, about 200 U.S. evacuees were transferred to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County from the Chinese province where the coronavirus is believed to have started. That quarantine expired on February 11 and those people were released. None of them tested positive for coronavirus.

There were 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the USA. UU. As of Thursday. Of them, 33 were in California. Of the 33, 24 came from repatriation flights, according to the California Department of Public Health, which means they were US citizens who had contracted the disease outside the country and had been transferred back for treatment and quarantine. Most of them were people who contracted the virus aboard the Diamond Princess.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic.