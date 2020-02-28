Miranda Lambert reportedly does not regret bringing her husband Brendan McLoughlin on tour with her. He is so happy!

%MINIFYHTML094db97628a33ceb515449cba744734c11% %MINIFYHTML094db97628a33ceb515449cba744734c12%

These two are inseparable! Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin really love spending time together and that's even when they have to work!

That said, Miranda found the solution to what would otherwise have been quite a long time apart: take her New York police officer with her on tour!

%MINIFYHTML094db97628a33ceb515449cba744734c13% %MINIFYHTML094db97628a33ceb515449cba744734c14%

Brendan said goodbye and joined the country singer along the way!

%MINIFYHTML094db97628a33ceb515449cba744734c15% %MINIFYHTML094db97628a33ceb515449cba744734c16%

And as expected, he has been having the best time of his life with him by his side, making this his most fun tour!

A source shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Miranda is having the best time of her life on her Wildcard tour. Having Brendan there with her at each stop is even better than he thought it would be. He doesn't regret taking him on the road with her. They get along better than ever and haven't had a single fight. "

They continued to share that "it is really proven how well they work together as a couple, because doing these tours can be stressful and can test a relationship." But for Miranda and Brendan it has been a quiet navigation. "

The two met in November 2018 at a performance by their band Pistol Annies at GMA!

At that time, the policeman had been hired as a security officer for the event, but he managed to get the attention of Miranda's bandmates and they invited him to the concert that night.

It was then that the handsome officer was introduced to the artist and it seems that it was love at first sight for both, since, only two months later, they were married in a secret ceremony.

Brendan took a license for most of the year to be with his new wife on the tour, but he still worked as his safety in some of his encounters and greetings!

Ad

The informant shared that ‘Miranda feels very fortunate to have decided to take a leave of absence from the New York police to go on tour with her. Having him there with her does much better. Although they have been married for more than a year, the honeymoon is not over. They are still crazy about each other. "



Post views:

0 0