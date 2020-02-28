Minnesota Timberwolves fined by the NBA for resting D & # 39; Angelo Russell | NBA News

The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $ 25,000 on Thursday for violating the league's player rest policy.

The rape occurred when the Timberwolves were on the road to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and rested guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell, who according to politics was considered a healthy player.

Minnesota called it a "planned break,quot; for a game that the Nuggets won 128-116.

Russell celebrates after making a decisive blockade in Minnesota's victory against Miami



Russell has dealt with a series of injuries this season, including knee pain and shoulder, ankle and thigh ailments. On February 8, what would have been his debut with the Timberwolves was lost due to a bruised right quadriceps.

In the last two Timberwolves games, Russell played 31 minutes in each, leading the team in scoring with 29 points against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and 27 against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves issued a statement Thursday and posted it on Twitter.

"The Timberwolves accept the fine of the league for resting D & # 39; Angelo Russell in the February 23 game against Denver," the statement said. "While we respect the guidelines and standards of the league, we are a player-centered organization that focuses on learning the bodies of our players."

















"As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D & # 39; Angelo to better learn his body and optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and trips."

Minnesota acquired guard Russell, 23, of the Golden State Warriors in a trade in early February that included forward Andrew Wiggins. He has started the five games he has played for the Timberwolves, averaging 24.4 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

While with the Warriors, Russell missed nine games with a sprained thumb from November 17 to December 2, and lost six games due to a shoulder problem from December 31 to January 10.

