Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas date, start time, card, price and boxing fees for the welterweight fight

Mikey Garcia, one of the most important names in boxing, returns to the ring this weekend for the first time in 2020 while the four-division world champion fights Jessie Vargas on Saturday, February 29 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco , Texas, live and exclusively in DAZN.

Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) seems to return and recover after suffering the first defeat of his career in March when he went from light weight to welterweight and was defeated by IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. Instead of returning to Falling either 135 or 140 pounds, Garcia decided to remain at 147 pounds to prove that he can compete at the level in what many experts consider the toughest division in boxing.

"It's the biggest challenge for me, returning after a long dismissal, my last performance, a horrible performance. I lost my fight," Garcia said when the fight with Vargas was announced. "There are many questions. So I want to be able to answer those questions with this kind of fight. That's why we agreed to fight with Jessie Vargas. He will get the best of me, and I think I'll get the best of me." of the."

Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) returns for the first time since he made a knockout in the sixth round over former lightweight champion Humberto Soto in a 150-pound fight in April. The predominant thought had been that Vargas would move to junior middleweight and seek to capture a world title in a third class of different weight. However, the appeal of having the opportunity to get the biggest victory of his career was too important to pass up.

"It's a great fight for fans of the fight. It's something that people have wanted for a long time," Vargas said. "We are giving them what they want to see. It will be a great confrontation. He is a warrior, and so am I. We always look for victory and do everything we can to get it. I really believe in myself and my abilities. It is one of the fights. that will generate a lot of attention and it's the perfect time to shine and show that I am here to stay. I need to prove that I will be a world champion again and this is the perfect fight to show that. "

A victory for Garcia shows detractors that he made the right decision to remain in the welterweight. For Vargas, it is not only his distinctive victory, but one that puts him in the position of obtaining the opportunity to become world champion once again.

Here is a complete guide from Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas

When Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas?

Date: Saturday, February 29

Saturday, February 29 Preliminaries : 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT

: 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT Principal card: 8 p.m. ET | 5 pm. PT

8 p.m. ET | 5 pm. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT

Garcia's billboard against Vargas starts at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. Expect Garcia and Vargas to make their walks around 11 p.m., although the exact time depends on the duration of the previous fights.

DAZN, who will broadcast the fight, is experimenting with 8 p.m. ET start time: one hour before the typical high profile main cards.

How to watch, live stream García vs. Vargas

The Garcia vs. Card Vargas can be seen on DAZN, the worldwide live sports streaming service.

Here is a list of the devices where DAZN is available, in addition to web browsers on DAZN.com:

DAZN is available on mobile devices (iPhone, iPad, Android phones, tablets, Amazon Fire tablet), TV and streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Smartcast, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV), and game consoles (Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Pro, XBox One, One S, XBox One X).

Comcast customers can subscribe to DAZN on Xfinity Flex or X1.

PPV price of Garcias vs. Vargas: How much does the card cost?

1 month subscription: $ 19.99

$ 19.99 1 year subscription: $ 99.99

Garcias' fight against Vargas is in DAZN and will not be available in pay per view. A monthly DAZN subscription costs $ 19.99, and an annual subscription is $ 99.99. (In Canada, pricing options are $ 20 CAD per month or $ 150 CAD per year). Current subscribers will already have the fight included as part of their plan.

DAZN subscribers can transmit the García vs. Card. Vargas and many other live events and original programming options included in DAZN's multisport offer.

Where is Garcia's fight against Vargas?

Garcia vs. Vargas will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This marks Garcia's second consecutive fight in the "Lone Star State," as his defeat to Spence took place at AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the tenth time Garcia competes as a professional in Texas. Meanwhile, this marks Vargas' debut in Texas.

Garcia vs. Betting Vargas

According to Bovada, Garcia is the favorite with -600, which indicates that he would need to bet $ 600 to win $ 100. Vargas is a helpless +400, which means that if you bet $ 100, you would win $ 400.

Mikey Garcia registration and bio

Name: Mikey Garcia

Mikey Garcia Nationality: American

American Born: December 15, 1987

December 15, 1987 Height: 5-6

5-6 Weight: (Weigh on Friday)

(Weigh on Friday) Reach: 68 inches

68 inches Total fights: 40

40 Record: 39-1 with 30 knockouts

Jessie Vargas registration and bio

Name: Jessie Vargas

Jessie Vargas Nationality: American

American Born: May 10, 1989

May 10, 1989 Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: (Weigh on Friday)

(Weigh on Friday) Reach: 71 inches

71 inches Total fights: 33

33 Record: 29-2-2 with 11 knockouts

García vs. Vargas fight card

Principal card

Mikey García against Jessie Vargas; Welterweight

Kal Yafai vs. Roman "Chocolatito,quot; González for the WBA junior bantamweight title of Yafai

Julio César Martínez vs. Jay Harris for the WBC flyweight title of Martínez

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters; Heavyweight

Billboard