Mike Tyson goes to & # 39; knock out & # 39; to Michael Blackson for his daughter & # 39; disrespectful & # 39 ;!

Comedian Michael Blackson is in a world of trouble. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson promises to "knock out,quot; the comedian, the next time the two meet face to face.

During the last weeks, there is a very cruel meme in social networks. The meme, which is false, states that Mike Tyson is looking for a husband for his daughter Mikey Loma, 30. And that the champion is willing to pay his daughter's future husband $ 10 million to marry her.

Comedian Michael Blackson decided to make a joke about it, so he approached Mike Tyson playing. The comedian wrote: "If this is true, I think I am finally ready to calm down. I knew I had been diving and pampering some snow bunnies and Asian persuasion, but I am ready for your beautiful queen."

He continued: "I'm ready to give you some grandchildren who will have the complexion of Tyson Bedford, knowledge of Cicely Tyson, talk like you Mike Tyson and, hopefully, not build like Tyson Fury. I don't really care about money, but I'll take it. Waiting. News from your father-in-law, sir.

Mike Tyson doesn't play that kind of games. Then he immediately threatened the comedian.

"Listen, little black bitch, this is not real and as soon as I find the person who started that meme, I'm going to hit them, so make sure you're not a burned cockroach bitch."

The former boxer added: "My daughter is happily in a relationship with an attractive man, so she is not interested in a hot dog like you. The next time you do my podcast, I will take off your black, it could take a year because you're black as a damn. "

He concluded by threatening to expel Blackson from the country, "Gtfo mi dm before your black a ** sports you a lizard geico who looks like b *** h,quot;.