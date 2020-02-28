Mike Sorrentino reveals what the Jersey Shore cast thought of his body after prison

Jersey Shore fans know that Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino was in prison on tax evasion charges, but fortunately, he used his time in the big house for his personal growth, literally. When the reality star finally got out of prison, his physique had improved dramatically.

During a conversation with Page Six, the 37-year-old man Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Alumbre claimed that each cast member was "very excited to see me," after his release from a federal penitentiary on September 12, 2019.

According to Mr. Sorrentino, his castmates immediately noticed that he had lost around 40 pounds and that he looked great.

They were excited. JWoww, also known as Jenni Farley, said she was incredibly jealous of her new body. Deena Cortese also stated that she was proud of what Sorrentino had accomplished.

According to The Situation, as he calls himself, everyone was very proud of him and excited. "These guys are familiar," commented the reality star. Farley, 34, joked that he was actually gaining weight while he was losing weight.

Farley said he loves going to the gym and has always been training, but after getting pregnant, it's hard to find the motivation to continue. However, these days, her children are in school and she also has a babysitter. She loves to run.

As for how Sorrentino managed to get so imprisoned in prison, he says that much of that was his morning routine, including getting up every morning around 7:00 a.m. I was at FCI Otisville and did cardio for an hour every day.

Another thing he did regularly was to practice intermittent fasting, which was probably not difficult due to the quality of prison food. Sorrentino said that when he got home, being able to eat what he wanted was a real gift. Of course, he and his wife also rushed to the room to have an intimate relationship for the first time in months.



