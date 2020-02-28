Mike Green's injury update: greasers defense out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

Mike Green's career with the Edmonton Oilers has barely begun, but he is already on hold after the veteran suffered a knee injury this week.

The team announced Friday that Green would lose three or four weeks with an MCL sprain. The 34-year-old joined the Oilers after being treated with Edmonton by the Detroit Red Wings hours before Monday's exchange deadline.

Green played the games on Tuesday and Wednesday with his new team, registering 12:48 and 19:42, respectively, with zero points and a minus-2 plus / minus rating. In 48 games with the Red Wings this season, Green scored three goals and 11 points with a score of minus 32.

What is Mike Green's injury?

There was no confirmation from the team about when Green suffered the MCL injury, but the blue driver was involved in a knee-to-knee collision with a Las Vegas player during the 3-0 defeat of the Oilers against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

It is believed that the MCL sprain is on his right knee.

Oiler's injury problems continue. I've been told that Mike Green will waste some time with lower body injuries (I guess it's in the knee). He was probably injured late in Las Vegas in this collision. pic.twitter.com/uh9CgLM0v7 – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 28, 2020

By the way, Andreas Athanasiou also suffered a lower body injury during the same game. Athanasiou was traded to the Oilers for the Red Wings the same day Green arrived.

How long will Mike Green be out?

The Oilers expect Green to lose up to four weeks while his MCL sprain recovers.

