Michiganders reports delays / cancellations on Amazon deliveries – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan clothing store owners say the coronavirus outbreak could be affecting the wedding industry and is definitely hurting customers.

The people of Michigan report that they ordered wedding dresses at Amazon, but received a message that their delivery could not be made due to the coronavirus.

Local teachers say that everything is stagnant due to a freeze in production in China.

Clothing stores in the metropolitan area say they still have no shortage in stores.

Experts recommend looking for products manufactured outside of China if in doubt.

