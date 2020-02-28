Michael van Gerwen says he is still the best dart player despite the slow start of 2020 | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML7402a14c1eb87e1c768ad4e7c2730c7e11% %MINIFYHTML7402a14c1eb87e1c768ad4e7c2730c7e12%

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7pm in Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix





MVG felt there was pressure on his shoulders, playing the Irish favorite in front of the Dublin crowd

For the first time since 2011, Michael van Gerwen enters the month of March without having obtained a PDC degree in the calendar year so far.

Does it represent a fall in form? Does this statistic worry the world number one?

In the least.

"Sometimes I jump a few months in July and August, but now I'm going to jump January and February. Now I'm going to start winning," he smiled, speaking to Sky sports after his 7-4 victory in the Premier League over William O & # 39; Connor in Dublin.

"Sometimes, you need to change a few months!

"But no, of course I want to win everything I play. I try to do everything I can to do my best. But even when you're not doing well, I reached two finals on the Pro Tour, you must make sure you practice, prepare better and work harder. And sometimes there won't be any harm. "

Dublin was a pleasure, very happy with my victory tonight. Willy played well and pushed tonight. Tonight's atmosphere was phenomenal until next year Dublin thanks 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/smiRXDV1I1 – Michael Van Gerwen (@ MvG180) February 27, 2020

With Gerwyn Price and current world champion Peter Wright starting the new season at the top, there are suggestions that the gap with the Green Machine is narrowing.

Not that I feel any pressure.

"I don't have to show anyone anything," he continued. "I just have to do the right things at the right time for me, and I know that I am the best player, although I didn't win the last tournaments, I don't care, they still know that I am the best. Simple."

Although I didn't win the last tournaments, I don't care, they still know I'm the best. MVG is confident that it is still the best in the business

One of the main topics of conversation before the new season has been MVG changing his darts. Many reflected on whether it would negatively affect their performance at the beginning of the year, but insists that it has been a perfect transition.

"I think last week I played quite well on the Pro Tour," he reflected. "I had a good average of 107, 105, 102, 103. I really can't remember. They are not going so bad. I feel comfortable with them. My double percentage is higher than ever. I just need to make sure I keep my score and make sure to have more in my rhythm, in most games.

"I know there is still work to be done, and I'm not denying it. But I know it's coming. I'm so close to doing really special things again."

The Dutch comforts O & # 39; Connor after the game

Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Perspective

However, ultimately, he feels that he will not mainly remember 2020 for the titles, or his achievements in the eighty.

The imminent arrival of his second son has offered him a perspective on the sport.

"I am a family man," he said. "I have a busy life as a person. I have friends with whom I do lovely things. There is another little one to come, hopefully in the next four, five, six weeks again. I'm also busy with that." That is my top priority, and not the darts right now, of course I still want to do it right, but the most important thing is my wife and my children.

"That will always be my top priority.

"Of course darts are something really important in my life, but not the most important thing."

