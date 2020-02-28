Mexico confirms first cases of coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML036b06eea307f2d221ac050194987b2111% %MINIFYHTML036b06eea307f2d221ac050194987b2112%

The Mexican government said Friday that it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the virus.

A 35-year-old man who tested positive for an initial test in Mexico City went through a second test that showed positive results early Friday, Vice Minister of Health Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez told reporters.

Plus:

The man is isolated, he added.

His case is related to the second case in the northern state of Sinaloa, López-Gatell said at a press conference with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

López Obrador urged the population to remain calm and said officials would report daily on the progress of the cases.

"We have the ability to handle this situation," he said.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion of Mexico, holds a press conference on information about the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Mexico (Edgard Garrido / Mexico)

During their visit to Italy, both confirmed cases had been in direct contact with an Italian citizen residing in Malaysia, the government said.

Previously, Brazil had been the only country in Latin America to report a case of the new coronavirus.

Dominican Republic returns cruise

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic refused to allow a cruise ship to go to the island to dock at its port amid concerns about the virus.

A joint statement from the Ministry of Public Health and the Port Authority said that the captain of Braemar reported that four Filipinos, two British citizens and two US citizens were under medical observation after showing symptoms of COVID-19 disease, such as fever, cough or breathing difficulties .

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines said in a statement sent via email that he had reported "a small number of cases similar to the flu on board. Our medical team has now reported that everyone feels better. No guest or crew is or has been showing symptoms. which are considered consistent with those of the coronavirus. "

Authorities said the ship was carrying 1,128 passengers and 384 crew members. The cruise line said it was "waiting for advice on the next steps,quot; and "contacting a number of airlines to ensure passenger travel."

"It is our opinion that this is an exaggerated reaction of the Dominican Republic," Fred Olsen said in a written statement.

The cruise line website shows that the ship had to pick up another passenger load and depart on a new cruise on Thursday night.

The company said Friday that "we are discussing with the relevant authorities of the nearby Caribbean islands, as well as with several airlines, to allow our guests to disembark and secure the trip so they can return home."

The public health minister of the Dominican Republic, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said the ship had already been blocked by another port, but did not specify which.

Meanwhile, passengers on another ship on the Mexican island of Cozumel faced another day on board after their ship was rejected from the ports of Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

MSC Meraviglia docked in Cozumel on Thursday. Mexican President López Obrador said passengers could disembark.

López Obrador said that Mexico had to act with "humanity,quot; after the other two nations denied authorization to the ship due to fear of viruses.

But Alejandra Aguirre, health secretary for the coastal state of Quintana Roo, said that two people had been detected with acute respiratory infections that were not believed to be the new coronavirus and that other passengers would not be allowed to leave until the tests of those Two would come back later. Thursday.

The two were identified as a member of the 27-year-old male crew from the Philippines and a 30-year-old passenger from France.

MSC said in a statement that the two passengers were now free of symptoms and that the ship would remain in Cozumel. Assuming the disembarkation is authorized, passengers will be able to tour Cozumel until the end of Friday.

The cruise line had expressed frustration with the rejections, which occurred after reporting that the crew member was ill with a common seasonal flu.

"The ship can dock and passengers, who are on board the cruise ship, can disembark," said López Obrador, adding that health inspections will be carried out.

"We cannot act with discrimination," he said. "Imagine if a ship arrived and you were not even allowed to dock, and they were told: & # 39; Follow your path, see where you can dock. & # 39; That is inhuman."

"We cannot close our ports, nor can we close our airports," he added.