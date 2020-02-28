Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in the first season of Division I

%MINIFYHTMLedd7e0921e35eb1b599f2a62a0ff354511% %MINIFYHTMLedd7e0921e35eb1b599f2a62a0ff354512%

Merrimack basketball was chosen to finish last at the Northeast Conference this season, the first of the Warriors at the Division I level. But with a 69-58 victory over the central state of Connecticut on Thursday, the Warriors the title of the conference was awarded.

1⃣ team

1⃣ goal

1⃣ Championship A night we will never forget. And a 🏆 that we will have forever#GoMack // #MakeChaos pic.twitter.com/Zo4KzfN8U7 – Merrimack men's basketball (@MerrimackMBB) February 28, 2020

The program becomes the second to win a conference championship in its first year of reclassification at level D1, and if the San Francisco conference opponent falls on Saturday, the Warriors could become the first program to own an absolute crown .

"The original goal was to win a regular season championship," coach Joe Gallo said. “We talk about it every year. We threw a goal on a TV screen at our first meeting and never talked about it again.

"When we got to one (one) lead game, two games with three, four games ahead, we didn't want an elephant in the room." These guys don't live in caves, they're on Twitter and see where we are in the rankings, so we start talking about that. "

Senior Juvaris Hayes set the pace for Merrimack (20-11, 14-4 NEC) with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Junior Devin Jensen added 18 points in five triples, while freshman Jordan Minor (Kingston, Massachusetts) added 11 points.

"Every day, we introduce ourselves," said Jensen. "We don't take this for granted. Every day, just to appear and have a good attitude and do the things we have been doing all year long and have that advantage is what we trust."

The team has already broken an NCAA record, with the most wins for a first-year Division I program (formerly 16).

But despite the historic season, the Warriors are not eligible to participate in the postseason events sanctioned by the NCAA, March Madness and the NIT, due to a mandatory four-year moratorium on programs that reclassify from D2 to D1. The Northeast Conference decided to leave the program outside the conference tournament, for fear that they will win the automatic conference offer, and the loser of the title game would play in March Madness.

The Warriors are likely to participate in the CIT, Gallo said, according to Up News Info Sports.