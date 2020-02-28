Megan Thee Stallion seems to dig in Meek Mill for saying she's fed up with Twerking women

%MINIFYHTMLdbcfcfbb9ee0da39a0b48e1deb709bc311% %MINIFYHTMLdbcfcfbb9ee0da39a0b48e1deb709bc312%

The success creator of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; publish cryptic tweets that say & # 39; a & # 39; pick me & # 39; a ** n *** a & # 39; after the rapper & # 39; Tupac Back & # 39; He says he's tired of seeing & # 39; To a woman twerking.

Megan Thee Stallion Y meek mill apparently they are not on the same page about twerking. The Texas-born rapper seems to applaud his old flame that is rumored after saying he is fed up with twerking women.

Criticizing women for boasting too much with sexy dance movements, the rapper from "Amen" posted Thursday, February 27 on Twitter: "Twerking is like a guy with large amounts of money hanging from his pocket so everyone can see lol I'm tired of seeing all that s ** t lol. " He added: "You all burned."

Apparently catching the breath of Meek's comment, Megan, as one of the people who has been popularizing twerking, posted cryptic messages on her own. "I hate a & # 39; choose me & # 39; a ** n *** a sick of these fakes woke up ** men," he wrote without naming a person to whom his tweet was addressed.

He later explained: "I'm using & # 39; Pick me & # 39; like when you just say shit that you think will give you a pat on the back / acceptance of other people." This message hinted that apparently 25 years accused Meek of commenting on twerking to receive praise.

<br />

While Megan did not make clear who she was talking about, many agreed with her and called Meek. "Tame tweets like a high school girl …" one wrote. "Meek wants to be Jay Z so bad …", another hit the Philadelphia native.

"He always runs his mouth like a woman when nothing involves him or his two cents," reads another comment. Someone else added: "I hate meg too. These niggas get lost in real life but want to preach on Twitter."

Another criticized Meek for preaching about flaunting one's assets while he continues to do the same, "The gold chains replaced the flash of money, but you are still balancing multiple gold chains! Hov barely uses any! Only one dance not so serious. Stay humble. " Someone else said similarly: "You should really start following your own advice."