Megan Thee Stallion explains how she discovered what the word "stallion,quot; means

Megan Thee Stallion covered the March issue of the magazine & # 39; Women Shaping the Future & # 39; of Rolling Stone with his fellow musical artists Normani and SZA.

He sat down with Rolling Stone and discussed the growth, the rap industry and also the definition of what "Stallion,quot; means and why it is included in his name.

The rapper & # 39; Big Ol & # 39; Treat & # 39; declared that it was not until he was 15 that he was called a stallion. He went home and had to get a clarification from his uncle about what it meant. He told her that it meant she was "tall and thin."

The Hot Girl stated:

“The first time they called me Stallion, I was 15 years old and I was leaving a football game. This guy was much older, he was like, & # 39; Dang lil & # 39; mom! You're a stallion "and,quot; It was like UH! Uh! Go to jail, I'm 15 years old! I really started dating because he scared me. So I had to go home and ask my uncle!

She continued:

"Uncle, what is a stallion and why does that man call me that?" He said: "Oh, Megan, that means you're tall and you're fine."

Meg replied: "Oh yes! I am that!"

As you know, the rapper who loves anime is from Houston, TX, and in the south it is understood as a compliment. That is something men say to describe a woman with long legs. Most of the time, this woman is also thick or "thin thick," as we usually say in the black community.

