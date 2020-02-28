Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion about dating rumors: "Why can't I show up with...

Megan Thee Stallion about dating rumors: "Why can't I show up with my friend?"

Megan Thee Stallion was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone, where she spoke frankly about dating rumors, asking why people don't assume she is just "angry,quot; with a friend.

The rapper publicly dated rapper MoneyBagg Yo, but since his separation, she has been linked to several high-profile artists, including Trey Songz, YG and, more recently, G-Eazy.

A video of G-Eazy rubbing Meg and kissing her and biting her face went viral after the couple published it online, but after the Internet exploded in a frenzy, the couple denied being anything more than friends.

