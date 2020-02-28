Megan Thee Stallion about dating rumors: "Why can't I show up with my friend?"

Megan Thee Stallion was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone, where she spoke frankly about dating rumors, asking why people don't assume she is just "angry,quot; with a friend.

The rapper publicly dated rapper MoneyBagg Yo, but since his separation, she has been linked to several high-profile artists, including Trey Songz, YG and, more recently, G-Eazy.

A video of G-Eazy rubbing Meg and kissing her and biting her face went viral after the couple published it online, but after the Internet exploded in a frenzy, the couple denied being anything more than friends.

"These are my immediate girlfriends, and we all have many friends. But now, it's just something public. People think that if I go out with someone, it has to be, & # 39; Oh, they're having sex. & # 39; Why? I can't go crazy with my friend tonight? They're just doing this shit because they want some attention and I can't feed her, "she explained, admitting that gossip does affect her.

"So I have to connect to the Internet and see these motherfuckers talk about me? That really bothers me sometimes."