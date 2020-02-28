Meet the evangelicals who push against Trump | USA news

Alexandria, Virginia – Doug Pagitt, a 50-year-old Minnesota preacher and fan of the latest fashion hats and purple jeans, has one of the most difficult jobs in American politics.

Pagitt, along with a handful of other evangelical Christians, has been roaming the United States in a bright orange bus trying to convince fellow believers that President Donald Trump is not worthy of his adulation. His tour so far has taken him to all early voting states and a dozen more. He wants to reach all 50 states before the November general elections.

In a Presbyterian church in the suburbs of Washington, DC, a few days before Virginia's super Tuesday primary, Pagitt, between gospel songs from a former professional animator and a Methodist minister with a long gray ponytail, he told approximately three dozen attendees in one of his manifestations that he understands that he is preaching to the choir, and that he has long been delayed.

"It's easy as a choir member to lose your song," he told the crowd. "It's easy to lose your voice. It's easy to feel discouraged. We have a whole chorus of faith in this country that has lost its song … and we want them to get up and start singing a new song."

The song he wants American Christians to sing is about the convictions of their faith. The president's behavior, he says, is so out of tune with the teachings of Jesus Christ that they have a moral imperative to get him out of office. He wants white evangelicals to put aside their reservations and do the unthinkable: vote for Democrats.

"We are not here to convince someone who supports Donald Trump that he should not support Donald Trump," he said in the church hall before the evening events. "If Donald Trump doesn't make you not support Donald Trump, there's nothing we can do to convince you of that."

However, it remains to be seen if anyone in the evangelical Christian community in the United States is listening or wants to hear Pagitt's message.

Religious leaders pray with President Donald Trump during a demonstration for evangelical supporters in Miami (File: Lynne Sladky / AP Photo)

Cultural reasons

Trump, despite ignoring traditional Christian values ​​in his personal life, enjoys strong support among white American evangelicals. More than 80 percent of them voted for him in 2016, and seven out of 10 said they still approve of their job performance. That compares with about 50 percent of the main Protestants who said they approve of Trump, and 36 percent of Catholics.

"Evangelicals seemed the least likely among Republicans to support Trump in 2015. But they have become his most loyal support base because they fear more what he opposes than what he supports," said Ryan Streeter, an academic of the American Enterprise Institute. in Washington DC "They are not economically motivated, they are culturally motivated."

In recent years, many conservative Christians in the United States have felt cornered. The number of faithful, although still high in relation to other Western democracies, has declined since the 1960s. A Pew Research survey in 2019 accounted for 65 percent of Americans as Christians, a number that has declined by 12 points in the last decade.

For many in the movement, the hemorrhage is not self-inflicted.

"This is not decadence; it is organized destruction," proclaimed Attorney General William Barr, a convert to Catholicism, in a widely known speech at the University of Notre Dame in October 2019. "Secularists and their allies among the & # 39 progressives & # 39; have gathered the full force of mass communications, popular culture, entertainment industry and academia in an incessant assault against religion and traditional values. "

Barr and some other conservatives believe that Christians have been excessively restricted in their fight against progressives, and in Trump they see a street fighter with few restrictions willing to return the coup in a way that few have been willing or able to in the past. God, they believe, is making the United States grow big again through an imperfect vessel.

Conservatives and Christians should stop choosing "good boys." They can be great Christian leaders, but the United States needs street fighters like @realDonaldTrump At all levels of government b / c the liberal fascists the Democrats are playing forever and many leaders of the Republic are a lot of weak! – Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) September 29, 2018

It is a role that Trump, very aware of how crucial evangelicals are for his continued electoral success, has welcomed with all his heart. He has cheerfully escaped the shackles of political correctness and defended evangelical positions on issues ranging from prayer at school to transgender rights to the location of the Israeli capital.

On a particular issue, abortion, Trump, while president at least, It has proven to be unwavering. He was the first president of the United States to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, last month, and appointed a series of conservative judges, including two Supreme Court judges. It has also banned foreign aid dollars from reaching organizations that provide abortions and instituted rules nationwide that prevent family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

No wonder, then, that prominent evangelicals have not hesitated to kneel before Trump. Prominent leaders such as Jerry Falwell Jr and Franklin Graham called him "dreamed president,quot; and said "God's hand intervened,quot; to be elected.

Foundation cracks

However, support has not been universal and emerged in December when one of the movement's most influential voices, Christianity Today, declared shortly after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to accuse Trump that it was time for Get out

"His Twitter feed alone, with his usual chain of mischaracterizations, lies and slander, is an almost perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused," wrote his editor, Mark Galli, in an editorial. "It is time to call things by name, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a deck of serious immorality and ethical incompetence."

In response, some 200 evangelical leaders signed a letter criticizing the editorial, saying "it offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian testimony of tens of millions of believers who take their civic and moral obligations seriously."

The Executive Director of Vote Common Good, Doug Pagitt, talking to journalists outside the bus that he and his colleagues are using to tour the country in an effort to persuade Christian evangelical voters not to support President Donald Trump (Photo courtesy of Doug Pagitt)

They are leaders like those who moved Daniel Deitrich from South Bend, Indiana to take the stage in Alexandria on the Paggit & # 39; s Faith Hope Love tour. For three years, he told the crowd, he has been waiting for religious leaders to denounce the president. He has been, he said, "deeply saddened,quot; by the silence.

Then he wrote a song. "A hymn for 81%," which he sang for the crowd that night, is both a tribute to the church he loves and a call to repentance for those who empower the president. He published a version on YouTube in mid-January and has already accumulated more than 634,000 views. Between the letters: