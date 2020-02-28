Meet Baby Face, our guest pet of the week – Up News Info

Every Friday we present a special guest of the week for pets at Up News Info 4 News at noon.

This week's pet is Baby Face, a Boxer mix of 2 and a half years old.

According to Caroleann Refshaw of the Northwoods Humane Society, Baby Face is "an incredibly social and friendly dog,quot; from a shelter in Texas.

"Baby Face is a friendly dog ​​with a great personality, with a little patience, love and training, it will be a wonderful addition to your family."