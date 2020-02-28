Matt Fraser trying on Spanx is the funniest thing you'll see today

Matt Fraser wants "steel cheeks,quot; when he proposes girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis.

How will you handle this? When using Spanx, of course.

In this completely new Monday clip Meet the frasers, the Rhode Island resident tries on a new pair of underpants to shape her love proposal to her beauty queen.

"When you are preparing to propose to your girlfriend, there is a lot involved! A lot," says the psychic medium in a confessional. "What do I need to make sure? It's just that, you know, I'm right."

Although the Spanx seem to be tighter, Matt says they help him look "damn good."

While Matt thinks he's shaking the Spanx "John Travolta style "sister Maria Fraser She is more than horrified when she enters and sees him fit.

"What the hell is this?" Maria asks to find Matt in Spanx.

"Um, don't you ring the bell?" Matt responds.