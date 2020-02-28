Matt Barnes exposes Baby Mama for faking Instagram story after sharing her text exchange

%MINIFYHTMLb82dd9544f927c2e8c213bc089ca388811% %MINIFYHTMLb82dd9544f927c2e8c213bc089ca388812%

The former Golden State Warriors player calls Anansa Sims for allegedly using Google Image images in her Instagram story and skipping parts of her text exchange.

Matt Barnes spoke after your baby mom Anansa Sims He shared his private text exchange to show that she never prevented him from seeing her son. He, in return, took out receipts that seemed to show that she had been lying on her Instagram.

The retired basketball player posted side-by-side images of Anansa's Instagram stories and a Google image with a carbon copy. One allegedly showed her on a flight to Chicago and another allegedly presented her having a delicious feast while in the city.

The former athlete also shared alleged evidence that Anansa ran to blog sites to paint him as a bad guy. Someone from a blog site sent DMs: "Would you pay $ 5000 for proof that your ex is giving information to blogs? Visiting agreements. Proof that you and your sister tried to skip it. Secret audio you are receiving. I can show you evidence. "

He also suggested that his baby mom exclude parts of his text exchange where things were not so civil, "if we're going to talk, let's make sure we don't leave anything. Don't delete parts of the convo. Let's keep some money …. will make free @diddy voice ".

Another problem Matt has with his ex is the amount of support he was required. "How did you get $ 1,100 for 3 children ages 8, 7 and 5 and want $ 15,000 for 14 months? And you and your mother thinking that receiving restraining order and crying wolf on Instagram will help you get attention and more money?" he said.

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims separated in January after more than a year of dating. He accused her of keeping him away from her son while she claimed that he stalked and threatened her. Both vehemently denied the other's accusations.