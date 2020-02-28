Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims exchange receipts on social networks after their messy break

%MINIFYHTMLb616f6fce319e3214329280835025adf11% %MINIFYHTMLb616f6fce319e3214329280835025adf12%

Chile, the disorder continues with the recent ex Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims. What initially seemed to be a mature breakup has become nothing more than drama, and now the two are currently at war on social media and come with receipts to prove it.

As we reported earlier this week in an exclusive Roommate Talk, Anansa says Matt and her sister Danielle Barnes are harassing and threatening her; He also claims that he is using social media to paint the image that she is a bitter baby mother as she did with her ex-wife (and mother of her two children) Gloria Govan. As you will remember, Matt and Anansa have a small son together named Ashton.

%MINIFYHTMLb616f6fce319e3214329280835025adf13% %MINIFYHTMLb616f6fce319e3214329280835025adf14%

Fast forward a few days later and things are more messy than ever between the previous couple. Matt is now accusing Anansa of posting text messages sent between them that have been altered, taking fake photos of Google to make it look like he has been traveling and trying to get $ 15,000 a month from him in child support when he only receives $ 1,100 for his three children. with her ex-husband

%MINIFYHTMLb616f6fce319e3214329280835025adf15% %MINIFYHTMLb616f6fce319e3214329280835025adf16%

In response to Matt's claims, Anansa posted the following long message regarding the entire drama:

“Since our break up a month and a half ago, I have complied with Matt's requests to see our son and he has seen it in all requests, except one on February 17, 2020, which I rescheduled through our attorneys because to the restraining order. Matt did not show up for the visit scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2 days after its publication.

The statement Matt made in his publication on February 22, 2020 was not true. Particularly "I hope to see you soon,quot;, referring to a falsehood that had prevented him from seeing our son, Ashton. This statement was false, hurtful and harmful. The post got the reaction I was looking for. Matt tricked our friends, his followers and fans into attacking me in his comments, in my comments and in those of my dm, because they were given false information. Expand the division between black men and black women with the false narrative of the black mother that keeps her son away from the black father. It is particularly heinous when men of power and privilege misuse their platform to abuse, threaten and silence.

The photos and videos published in Matt's highlights and in the main feed are not old. They are true to date. Our visiting hours will be determined by the judge, not by me. I grew up as a son of divorced parents. I feel blessed that my parents played an active role in raising me. My father was my best friend and role model for what a father should be. I think parents should be in their children's lives at 1000%. I prefer that family matters be private, but I needed to respond publicly. If you don't tell your story, someone else will. I hope to co-raise peacefully. – Anansa Sims "

We are sure that this story is far from over … and we will definitely keep you informed about what follows.

Roommates, what do you think about this?