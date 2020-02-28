Match report – Leeds 36-0 Warrington

















3:10



Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds and Warrington.

Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds and Warrington.

Leeds mutinied against a disappointing Warrington to achieve a third consecutive victory and be second in the Betfred Super League.

%MINIFYHTML1ecc13fd8947e0cf6e7e4bb459d42fc011% %MINIFYHTML1ecc13fd8947e0cf6e7e4bb459d42fc012%

The rampant rhinos ran in six unsuccessful attempts in a 36-0 victory at Headingley to pressure Wolves coach Steve Price, whose team won the Challenge Cup in August but hasn't won consecutive league games since May.

Warrington, who debuted with the 21-year-old center, Keenan Brand, was already losing 20-0 when second rower Ben Masila-Murdoch was kicked out of sin for an ugly tackle and the home team ran three times while they were down 12 men

Warrington's former hooker, Brad Dwyer, was one of six tryscorers for Leeds and second rower Rhyse Martin kicked six eight-goal goals on his return from injury.

Jack Walker scores an attempt against Warrington

The only disappointment for Leeds, who chose not to play the new signing Joe Greenwood, was the loss of the exciting full side Jack Walker with a leg injury in the first quarter.

The Wolves had the first opportunity to open the scoring when center Toby King picked up Blake Austin's high kick to the line, but was prevented from touching the ground and the home team dominated the game.

Walker evaded Brand's attempt to score the opening attempt and won his team a penalty after another dangerous race before limping in the middle of the first half.

Dwyer forced end Tom Lineham to get in touch during a rare raid on the home line and Martin extended his team's lead to 10-0 with a pair of penalties while the Wolves struggled to get out of their own half.

Tom Lineham is approached by Alex Mellor and Brad Dwyer of Leeds

Walker's injury meant an unusual defense role for Richie Myler and, although he came up with an early defensive error, he showed his threat of attack by linking with Dwyer and Captain Luke Gale to break through on the second Leeds attempt three minutes earlier of rest.

Myler also participated in the next attempt, picking up a loose ball after center kick Harry Newman bounced off Warrington Stefan Ratchford's side and managed to get Dwyer through a huge gap.

Konrad Hurrell on the charge for Leeds

Martin kicked his fourth goal to stretch the lead to 20-0 and there was no turning back for visitors when Murdoch-Masila was shown a yellow card at 51 minutes for a high inning over Alex Mellor.

Leeds immediately took advantage of the extra man by scoring three attempts in a devastating eight-minute spell.

The blockbuster center Konrad Hurrell and support Ava Seumanufagai hit the Warrington defense with little crew to crash for solo attempts before the end Ash Handley picked up the Myler court pass to score the Rhinos' sixth attempt .