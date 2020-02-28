Mark Wood ruled out England's tour of Sri Lanka with a lateral tension injury | Cricket News

Lancashire Saqib Mahmood sailor summoned for the series of two tests





Mark Wood took 12 wickets with an average of 13.58 on his return to the test team in South Africa

England's fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of Sri Lanka's next test tour with a strain on the left side.

Wood suffered the injury at the end of the South African tour in February. He underwent several explorations in London, which confirmed a small break on his left side.

The injuries have greatly restricted Wood since he made his debut in England in May 2015, but impressed in South Africa, taking 12 wickets with an average of only 13.58 when England got a 3-1 series victory. Wood also played in the three games of the 2-1 victory of the T20I series.

The 30-year-old fast bowler will now begin an injury rehabilitation program, working with the medical teams in England and Durham, respectively.

Lancashire sailor Saqib Mahmood will replace Wood on the England test team that travels to Sri Lanka on Monday, and the first test of the two-game series will begin on March 19.

England squad for Sri Lanka: Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes (vc), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wkt), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope Dom Sibley, Chris wakes up