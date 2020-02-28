Mark Wahlberg's daughter is afraid to drive after the Lava incident

Amy Graves / WireImage
Mark WahlbergHer daughter will not receive her license soon.
Thursday Ted star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere he revealed that his eldest daughter She, 16, has been "scared,quot; of driving. While talking about his family topic, the father of four children told the host Jimmy Kimmel that an incident related to a golf cart and lava has left the teenager a little apprehensive to get behind the wheel.
"She had a bad experience in Hawaii," he began. "We were driving in a golf cart and we were supposed to stay on the road and both sides were lava. And then I said," Slow down the corner. "He didn't. You know, it's like, you know, they listened to music and then, suddenly, she starts climbing into the lava and literally gets out of the car, leaving me. "
Seeing Jimmy's surprise reaction, Mark said: "It wasn't hot lava. It was dry, sharp, you know, dangerous lava."
To your delight, The dead people Star's teenage daughter is still shocked and has not expressed any interest in driving again.
"So, she has not asked to drive anymore, which I am grateful for," he continued. "And before that, it was like," Dad, let me take your car. We are going to drive around the neighborhood. "And I was, as you know, trying to give her all the safety advice and she just didn't listen to me, you know? So, I'm glad it changed now."
But as we have learned, Mark is very protective of his young daughters. During your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show on Wednesday, he told the host Ellen Degeneres who faced the DJ at the dad and daughter dance he attended with his 8-year-old daughter Grace to play explicit music
"I am sitting there with another father and I think,‘ This is not an edited version of this song, "he recalled. "I told the DJ and he said: & # 39; Oh, I thought it was & # 39;. I said you're doing? & # 39; I'm listening to F bombs and this and that. It's not right."
Although Mark is delighted that Ella prefers to travel in the passenger seat these days, he noticed that it was the exact opposite when he was his age. "I was 13 years old. My dad was a team player. He drove an 18-wheeler. He just put me in his lap and let me take the wheel and teach me how to do double clutch."
Leaving Jimmy once again surprised by his story, Mark added: "More like 11 (years), but I don't want to … make it look like I was doing something too inappropriate."
Changing gears, the host of the night was eager to hear Bostonian's proud version of the rumors that Tom brady I was leaving the New England Patriots. Trying to remain neutral and respect his friend, Mark intervened and said: "I don't know what he is doing … I think he has an idea of what he wants to do and I want him to do what is best for him." and his family."
He continued: "It has brought us so much joy … If you want to go somewhere else, I'll throw it wherever you go."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.