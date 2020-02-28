Mark Wahlberg's daughter is afraid to drive after the Lava incident

Mark WahlbergHer daughter will not receive her license soon.

Thursday Ted star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere he revealed that his eldest daughter She, 16, has been "scared,quot; of driving. While talking about his family topic, the father of four children told the host Jimmy Kimmel that an incident related to a golf cart and lava has left the teenager a little apprehensive to get behind the wheel.

"She had a bad experience in Hawaii," he began. "We were driving in a golf cart and we were supposed to stay on the road and both sides were lava. And then I said," Slow down the corner. "He didn't. You know, it's like, you know, they listened to music and then, suddenly, she starts climbing into the lava and literally gets out of the car, leaving me. "

Seeing Jimmy's surprise reaction, Mark said: "It wasn't hot lava. It was dry, sharp, you know, dangerous lava."