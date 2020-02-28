Mark Wahlberg has some painful tips for Post Malone and his tattoos

This will only hurt a lot.

Thursday, Mark Wahlberg stuck with E! News at the premiere of his next Netflix movie Confidential Spenser, where the actor shared some "painful,quot; advice for his co-star rapper Post Malone. Known for his eclectic variety of facial tattoos, Wahlberg joked that the "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding,quot; singer will have a rude awakening if he decides to separate from them.

"I told him that eventually he will want to take his own and it will be painful," he told E! News exclusively. "It's more painful to take them off. I've already taken all of mine."

In the past, Wahlberg, or "Marky Mark,quot; as it used to happen, wore several tattoos on his toned physique and removed them. Among them was a bold shoulder tattoo that said "Wahlberg,quot; that was placed between the letters "M,quot; and "W." On his other shoulder was a portrait of Bob Marley and the words "One Love."