Mark Wahlberg has some painful tips for Post Malone and his tattoos

This will only hurt a lot.
Thursday, Mark Wahlberg stuck with E! News at the premiere of his next Netflix movie Confidential Spenser, where the actor shared some "painful,quot; advice for his co-star rapper Post Malone. Known for his eclectic variety of facial tattoos, Wahlberg joked that the "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding,quot; singer will have a rude awakening if he decides to separate from them.
"I told him that eventually he will want to take his own and it will be painful," he told E! News exclusively. "It's more painful to take them off. I've already taken all of mine."
In the past, Wahlberg, or "Marky Mark,quot; as it used to happen, wore several tattoos on his toned physique and removed them. Among them was a bold shoulder tattoo that said "Wahlberg,quot; that was placed between the letters "M,quot; and "W." On his other shoulder was a portrait of Bob Marley and the words "One Love."
Still on the subject of his new action comedy, the Ted Star shared that the movie that tells the story of a former policeman and former convict (played by Wahlberg) that is associated with an unlikely partner (Black Panthers& # 39; Winston duke) To solve a series of murders inside your old police department, it's something fans will be happy to see.
"It's a great balance of humor, heart, emotion," he said on the red carpet. "What is at stake is there. But it is very funny and I think the public will really enjoy it. And I think, you know, I am not a great type of sequel, but this is a character that I would love to go back and return to visit if the public wishes. "
Changing gears, Wahlberg talked about the recent father and daughter dance he attended with his 8-year-old daughter, Ella. "It's one of the best moments of my year," said the proud father of four children. "I mean, there are only four more after this," and he added that "it wasn't a good aspect,quot; for the DJ to play explicit lyrics on the matter.
Earlier this week, the Dad's house Star remembered confronting the DJ for his set while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres show. "And then I'm sitting there with another father and I say:" This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics that play in a school dance for girls. "And I'm not good," he told the host Ellen Degeneres. "I told the DJ and he said: & # 39; Oh, I thought it was & # 39;. I said you're doing? & # 39; I'm listening to F bombs and this and that. It's not right."
Still, the couple had a great time, although they did not. Really share a dance together "I didn't get a dance. And I told him that we were going to do the whole big circle and that I was going to go," he continued. "And she said," Dad, if you're ashamed, I'll never talk to you again. "But what he did was hang out with me."
Confidential Spenser It will air on March 6 on Netflix.
