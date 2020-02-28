March Madness 2020: Road to NCAA Tournament is more generous mid-career than many believe

When Xavier offered a serious "hello,quot; to the modern world of college basketball, the musketeers were led by guard Byron Larkin and played as the seed of the NCAA No. 12 Tournament as the champion of the Midwest Collegiate Conference. That was more than three decades ago, and not much is the same.

The MCC changed its name to Horizon League, but Xavier has not been a member in two decades. Larkin now analyzes the XU games on the school radio network. And those games are played mainly in the Big East Conference and televised nationwide on Fox Sports or CBS Sports Network. Musketeers have made 25 appearances in the NCAA since then, but only on the rarest occasions have they entered as a double-digit seed.

Xavier decided not to remain half older, and then made it possible.

Middle-aged basketball is a wonderful thing. He has given us Stephen Curry, Pascal Siakam, Damian Lillard and Ja Morant. Valpo has given us about Ole Miss, Manhattan about Oklahoma, Mercer about Duke and Weber State about North Carolina. Those teams that compete beyond the most glamorous programs and leagues in Division I of the NCAA make college basketball better and give the NCAA Tournament much of its character.

This does not mean that these teams deserve some kind of programming mandate to match the playing field in Division I basketball. It is an unattainable goal, and probably unjustified. That the Blue Devils of Central Connecticut State have a chance in the same championship as Duke & # 39; s Blue Devils is a charming construction that makes college basketball unique. However, it is absurd to suggest that it is somehow unfair for Duke to choose which teams he wants to program outside the conference game.

ESPN basketball analyst Mark Adams stated "This system is anything but,quot; a level playing field in a post on Thursday on Twitter. He complained about the current system. "Reward to the great spenders,quot; and affirmed that all the governing bodies of sport in the world work to achieve the hourly balance "Except the NCAA."

If you can find another governing body with 353 competitive and geographically disparate competitors, let us know.

The reality of university athletics is that schools are in charge of their own operations, except to the extent that many belong to conferences and, therefore, essentially outsource part of their schedules to their leagues. Otherwise, they are free to play against opponents in all sports that make the most economic and competitive sense to them. Programs like Duke and Louisville use the proceeds of their successful and lucrative basketball programs to help fund their entire sports departments.

The key to remember here is that Duke and Louisville were not always so successful and lucrative. Duke became a national power and a national brand under Mike Krzyzewski. Louisville advanced from the Missouri Valley to the Metro to the Great Midwest to the US Conference. UU. Towards the Great East and now to the ACC, winning three NCAA championships along the way.

Like Xavier, these programs chose to follow the direction that has led them to benefit. It's only been 20 years since Gonzaga was the little show that somehow brought Connecticut to the cable in the Elite Eight. But the Zag had ambition and a niche, and aggressively improved their brand, built the McCarthey Athletic Center and won a lot of great games. They did not even have to leave the West Coast Conference to become a national power.

In the last 10 years, we have seen similar increases with Butler, Creighton and Wichita State.

There is nothing inherently unfair to operate as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, the Missouri Valley Conference or the Atlantic Sun. Bradley's affiliation with the MVC dates back to 1948. Murray State has been in the OVC without interruption since 1948. These leagues have made geographical and competitive sense for these schools for decades.

However, suggesting that Kentucky should be forced to play games outside the conference against the Racers or that Illinois should visit Peoria to play with the Braves is absurd. The United Kingdom has nothing to gain from such a game, playing in a much smaller place where fewer tickets can be sold and less money can be earned for each team.

Do larger schools have an advantage when entering March Madness? From a numerical perspective, certainly. However, from a competitive perspective, it can be argued that teams that compete in what is colloquially grouped as "single-offer leagues,quot; have a practical advantage. Through the automatic qualification process, 32.4 percent of the NCAA Tournament field is guaranteed. Do they have a third of the best teams?

KenPom includes only 12 of these teams in its top 100 list. The ESPN registration force, which does not consider the margin of victory and strictly judges the victories, losses and quality of both, also has 12 major means among its top 100.

The problem with the proposal that the NCAA should require the most powerful schools to schedule road games against these programs is that they ignore the possible consequences, which would be dire.

The intelligent people at those conferences understand the incredible value created by the current chemistry of March Madness. They understand that the public loves to see UC Irvine bother the state of Kansas and try to do the same with the Oregon Ducks.

If those programs were faced with the requirement to play games outside the league in smaller gyms for smaller checks and few competitive rewards, how fast do you think they would be outside the door to start organizing the University Basketball Playoff? It would be less fun, less attractive and less lucrative, but it would be theirs.

That is the difference between fantasy and reality.