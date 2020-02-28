Manchester United ties LASK in the Europa League, but who are they? The | Soccer news

The first leg will be held on Thursday, March 12, and the draws of the second leg will continue a week later on Thursday, March 19.





LASK is in the Europa League last-16 for the first time

Manchester United will face LASK in the Europa League the last 16, but who are they? We profile the leaders of the Austrian league.

In terms of UEFA qualification, United could not have obtained a better result, since the teams were removed from the hat for the next round of action of the Europa League.

LASK, who has never reached this stage of a European competition, is ranked 103 by UEFA with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 93 places ahead of them in the standings.

UEFA LASK classification: 103

103 Domestic position: 1st in the Austrian Bundesliga

1st in the Austrian Bundesliga How they got here: Group D winners beat AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in the aggregate in the last 32

Group D winners beat AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in the aggregate in the last 32 Best previous UEFA Cup / Europa League: Round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86)

Salzburg runner-up in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, LASK is participating in a UEFA competition for the first time since 2000 after a bad race that relegated them to the second level.

The club won the Bundesliga promotion in 2017 and has become an important domestic force, reaching the top of the league this season under manager Valerien Ismael, who had spells in Nurnberg and Wolfsburg before moving to Austria.

That winning mentality has been transferred to their European feats when they finished at the top of Group D in the group stages of the Europa League, finishing above the PSV and Sporting Lisbon with an impressive feat of beating the two European giants at home with a aggregate score of 7-1.

In the last 32, they beat AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in the aggregate on two legs.

