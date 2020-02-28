Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking in 2 teenagers for sex in Adams County.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking in 2 teenagers for sex in Adams County.

A man who attracted two teenage girls from the streets of Las Vegas and brought them to Colorado, where he expelled both of them for sex, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

%MINIFYHTML00d009acc522a1807a26890f623de7b111%%MINIFYHTML00d009acc522a1807a26890f623de7b112%

Kamiko Miles, 27, was sentenced Wednesday in Adams District Court for trafficking in persons, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here