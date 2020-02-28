Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking in 2 teenagers for sex in Adams County.

A man who attracted two teenage girls from the streets of Las Vegas and brought them to Colorado, where he expelled both of them for sex, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kamiko Miles, 27, was sentenced Wednesday in Adams District Court for trafficking in persons, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.

Miles also sexually assaulted the two 14-year-old victims in Las Vegas, according to the statement. The girls were forced to perform sexual services in Colorado for several days in October.

The trafficking case came to light when Commerce City police asked the girls about a robbery incident at a store in Travel America, 5101 Quebec St., according to the statement. The FBI Working Group on Child Exploitation and Trafficking in Persons investigated, and Miles was convicted in December on multiple charges, including the pimping of a child, the request for child prostitution and the trafficking of persons of a minor for sexual servitude purposes. .

Prosecutors had requested a 32-year prison sentence in the case before Adams District Judge Sean Finn.