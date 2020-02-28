Man in stable condition after the Detroit morning shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit police say a man is in stable condition after being shot before entering his home.

It happened in the 20500 block of Regent Drive at 5:35 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the 36-year-old man was about to enter his house when the suspect stopped in an unknown vehicle, got out and shot, hitting the victim in the body.

The suspect left the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Ninth Precinct Investigation Unit of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

