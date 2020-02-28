Man from Rancho Cucamonga allegedly blackmailed, raped woman to whom he sent a message on Snapchat – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML7c3d02eef6c06cd438c7223e32527ca511% %MINIFYHTML7c3d02eef6c06cd438c7223e32527ca512%

– A 21-year-old man from Rancho Cucamonga faces rape and extortion charges after authorities say he raped a woman who tried to blackmail on Snapchat.

Glenn Cranford was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of forced rape and extortion. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says they came to arrest him after an investigation involving an attempted extortion on Snapchat that led to a woman being raped.

The woman told the sheriff's agents in San Bernardino County that she received a message on Snapchat from someone using the ID @ cam_ford20, requesting nude photos for money. She said she didn't know the user, but sent some photos and a video, authorities said.

The user refused to pay and instead threatened to show the photos to people he knew on social media if he did not send more or met him, sheriff's officials said. The woman refused to do either.

Five days later, the woman received another message from another user @martycranford, who said she knew who was trying to extort her and that she could get the photos and videos and delete them, according to the researchers. He refused to do it for free and asked to meet the woman.

The woman drove to Sunflower Street in Rancho Cucamonga from Long Beach to meet Cranford, who got in her car and told her to drive to Heritage Park, then park on a lot of land, according to the sheriff's department. She obeyed, believing that Cranford would help her erase her photos and videos.

In the park, authorities say Cranford raped the woman and then demanded that he take him back to Sunflower Street. He later told him that he spoke with @ cam_ford20 and that his video and photos had been deleted, authorities said.

The investigation determined that Cranford and @ cam_ford20 were the same person, the sheriff's department said. Detectives say they believe Cranford may have blackmailed other women through Snapchat using identifiers such as @ jacobgibs2019 and @ jenkins9131.

Cranford is being held on bail of $ 250,000, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information about Cranford or the investigation can call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff station at (909) 477-2800.