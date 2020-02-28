Man accused of raping a 3-year-old boy at McDonalds, Christopher Puente was previously arrested at the Texas / Mexico border – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service UU. (ICE) says that a man prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl in a McDonald's bathroom stall in Chicago should have been handed over to the agency last year.

Christopher Puente, 34, is charged with a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault. Cook County prosecutors said he confessed to the detectives that he had placed the boy in his lap while he was in the bathroom, took off his pants and covered his mouth when he started yelling "Daddy Daddy."

At the Puente bail hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said the girl was at McDonald's around 8 a.m. Monday with his father and brother, when his brother had an accident.

%MINIFYHTMLcefb0bbe4adda3b01ebd73e27269d26511% %MINIFYHTMLcefb0bbe4adda3b01ebd73e27269d26512%

According to prosecutors, the father took the two children to the bathroom and took his son to a position while his daughter waited outside in the bathroom. Puente, who was in the next position, attracted the girl to her position while her father was worried, put her in his lap, lowered her pants and underwear, and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors said that when the girl began to moan, Puente covered her mouth with her hand. When his father heard his screams, he tried to open the closed post, then looked over and under the door, and grabbed his daughter's legs to get her out.

His father then took the girl and his brother to his wife, and returned to the bathroom, where Puente was still sitting in the closed post, according to prosecutors. When he saw his daughter again, Puente fled the scene.

Puente was arrested two days later, after police posted surveillance images of him leaving McDonald's. Prosecutors said she was seen in a surveillance video entering the bathroom before the victim, and that she left after her father took her back with her mother.

This last incident is far from being the first for the Mexican citizen, according to ICE.

Puente has a long criminal history that includes two convictions for serious crimes for theft of forced entry (2011 and 2017) and forgery (2012).

In December 2014, border agents found the aggravated criminal convicted at the border crossing in Brownsville, Texas. Puente said he was a US citizen and presented a birth certificate. But later he was accused of falsely claiming citizenship and submitted a notice to appear before an immigration judge. On March 30, 2017, an immigration judge ordered the removal of Puente, in absence, since he did not appear at his immigration hearing.

Then, in June 2019, ICE lodged an immigration detainee at the Chicago Police Department in Puente, which has several convictions for serious crimes and a previous expulsion, after he was arrested for robbery.

"How many more victims must there be before legislators realize that sanctuary policies do not protect the innocent?" asked Robert Guadian, director of the Chicago Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) field office. “Puente should have been in ICE custody last year and moved to his home country. Instead, irresponsible legislation allowed him to walk free and attack our most vulnerable. "

On February 20, 2020, ICE filed an immigration detention with the Cook County Jail after the arrest for sexual assault on Puente.