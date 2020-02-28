Mama June faces her family's crisis in a dramatic trailer

Mom june it's back. But it's not a happy family reunion in Mama June: family crisis.

The new season of Mama June: from no to hot (now tagged Mama June: family crisis) premieres on Friday, March 27 and introduces the Shannon family struggling to pick up the pieces after drug addiction and June Shannon's arrests with her boyfriend Geno Doak.

%MINIFYHTML9f2045392885b9b3235e6141790c656a13% %MINIFYHTML9f2045392885b9b3235e6141790c656a14%

"Mom said nothing will ever come between us,quot; Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) says in the new trailer. "I don't even know who she is anymore."

%MINIFYHTML9f2045392885b9b3235e6141790c656a15% %MINIFYHTML9f2045392885b9b3235e6141790c656a16%

Mama June: family crisis go Lauryn Shannon (Pumpkin) and her husband Josh do their best to keep the family together. They have taken custody of Alana and are raising her with her little Ella.