Mama June faces her family's crisis in a dramatic trailer

Mom june it's back. But it's not a happy family reunion in Mama June: family crisis.
The new season of Mama June: from no to hot (now tagged Mama June: family crisis) premieres on Friday, March 27 and introduces the Shannon family struggling to pick up the pieces after drug addiction and June Shannon's arrests with her boyfriend Geno Doak.
"Mom said nothing will ever come between us,quot; Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) says in the new trailer. "I don't even know who she is anymore."
Mama June: family crisis go Lauryn Shannon (Pumpkin) and her husband Josh do their best to keep the family together. They have taken custody of Alana and are raising her with her little Ella.
"I don't think Mom understands that everything she does also affects us all," says Lauryn.
But after Alana starts acting on social media, her father, Sugar Bear, and his wife Jennifer come to call to demand full custody.
Meanwhile, June's sister Joanne (Doe Doe) is responsible for finding June and separating her from Geno. But you can't help someone who doesn't want it.
"I don't care how many rocks I have to find June; I won't leave Alabama until I do," says Joanne.
June appears in the trailer, including a tense moment between her and Lauryn.
"Nobody knows what the true story is," June shouts.
But not everything is heartbreak. The program will feature Alana's return to high school, Ella's baby contest debut and family therapy moments with Dr. Ish.
In a press release for the new season, WE TV asks: "Will June finally hit bottom and seek professional help? Can it return to the family as the,quot; old June "that everyone misses terribly? They can love and believe each other Help them go through a family crisis that is too related to thousands of American families?
Mama June: family crisis opens on Friday March 27 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.