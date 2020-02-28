Malika Haqq defends herself after criticism about her post pregnancy surgery plans!

Malika Haqq has not yet given birth to her first child, but is already making all the necessary plans to undergo plastic surgery after welcoming her baby and, therefore, instantly "fix,quot; her body! Right? That said, some users of social networks were not very happy to hear that, so he has received many criticisms after his revelation.

But Khloe Kardashian's best friend has no intention of changing her plans, so the best thing she could do was to applaud the enemies, defending themselves.

This occurs after she revealed a couple of days ago that she is already "completely reserved,quot; for a "post-pregnancy makeover,quot; with Dr. Jason Diamond, a well-known famous plastic surgeon.

Beyond the cosmetic surgery itself, what really bothered people was that it seemed that they were prioritizing their appearance even before the baby was born, as if getting back into shape so quickly was the truly important part of motherhood.

Here are a couple of the hard comments he received: ang Dang has the baby first. Why do women think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me Vanity, I guess. "/" Really … if you can't accept the marks that come with having a baby, then you shouldn't be a mother. "

In response, Malika wrote: ‘These comments are fun! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face. It is so elitist that it would take you 4 months to get an (appointment) with him. Relax, I will not receive a face lift. LOL ".

Then, she also responded directly to a commentator, in particular, making it clear that she never said she was going under the knife and that she knew very well that she did not need it.

And that was not all! The mother will be criticized for hating to always draw hasty conclusions.

‘People love to conclude hahaha, my makeover does not require surgery, but each one on their own. Where did I say surgery? It didn't happen. There are (100) ways to improve and improve that don't require surgery. "

So it turns out that people not only embarrassed Malika even before welcoming her baby, they even made a mistake about the reason they were embarrassing her!



