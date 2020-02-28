Mahathir of Malaysia says he has enough votes to return as prime minister | News

Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia said on Saturday he agreed to be the prime minister's candidate for the former ruling coalition, which collapsed this week when he resigned as prime minister.

"I now trust that I have the necessary numbers to obtain majority support in (the parliament)," said Mahathir, now interim prime minister, in a statement, after meeting with the leaders of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

"Therefore, I am prepared to present myself as a potential candidate for prime minister."

It is unclear whether Mahathir has formalized the agreement with the coalition, which appointed Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday as its candidate for the next prime minister.

Mahathir's own party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, made a surprise announcement that he had nominated party president Muhyiddin Yassin as his own prime minister candidate.

A failed attempt by Mahathir supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar, and Mahathir's surprising resignation on Monday broke the ruling alliance less than two years after he defeated the Barisan Nasional coalition contaminated by the corruption that had led the country for 61 years.

The internal struggles renewed the political tensions between Mahathir and Anwar that date back more than 20 years.