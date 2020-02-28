M.I.T. Investigators question Bolivian electoral fraud

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have questioned the claim that Bolivian officials committed fraud to help Evo Morales, the president of a lifetime, win re-election.
The investigators, although they did not definitively rule out the possibility of fraud, entered into a fierce national and international debate on the legitimacy of Morales. The country's first indigenous president was a historical but contentious figure, expelled in November after violent protests and accusations that his allies had manipulated the elections.
"Statistical evidence does not support the claim of fraud," the researchers, John Curiel and Jack R. Williams, wrote in The Washington Post. His work was commissioned by a group called the Center for Economic and Policy Research, which has supported leftist governments in South America.
Curiel and Williams of the M.I.T. Science and Electoral Data Laboratory said they were hired to perform an independent analysis.
His evaluation received scathing criticism from the Organization of American States, which conducted an initial audit at the end of 2019 that discovered that Bolivian officials had participated in lies, manipulation and falsification to ensure the victory of Mr. Morales.
The O.A.S. He said he supported his findings.
"It defies all logic that people who stand out as,quot; scientists "and,quot; specialists in electoral integrity "participate in such an imperfect analysis," wrote Gonzalo Koncke, an O.A.S. official, in a letter to The Post.
The researchers' work did not address many of the accusations mentioned in the O.A.S. report, including the accusation that Bolivian officials kept hidden servers that could have allowed the results to be altered.
Instead, the investigators examined an allegation made by O.A.S. auditors: that the differences in the results reported before and after a break in the initial vote count pointed to evidence of fraud in favor of Mr. Morales.
O.A.S. The officials described a sudden change in the voting trend in favor of Morales as "statistically unlikely."
But the researchers concluded that such a change was completely plausible. "There seems to be no statistically significant difference in the margin before and after the suspension of the preliminary vote," they wrote.
They noted that voting trends often change as votes are counted. In the United States, for example, the votes that arrive after election day They tend to favor Democratic candidates.
Claims of fraud have been central to a debate about whether Morales should be able to return to political life in Bolivia, and if his party, Movement towards Socialism, should have another opportunity for national leadership.
In early May, Bolivians will vote again for a new president. Mr. Morales cannot run; He is exiled in Argentina and faces criminal charges at his home. But his candidate, Luis Arce, leads the polls.
In an email, Mr. Curiel asked for a more detailed analysis of fraud claims, noting that the O.A.S. He reached his conclusions "in a rapid change,quot;, a few days after the elections.