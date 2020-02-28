M.I.T. Investigators question Bolivian electoral fraud

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have questioned the claim that Bolivian officials committed fraud to help Evo Morales, the president of a lifetime, win re-election.

The investigators, although they did not definitively rule out the possibility of fraud, entered into a fierce national and international debate on the legitimacy of Morales. The country's first indigenous president was a historical but contentious figure, expelled in November after violent protests and accusations that his allies had manipulated the elections.

"Statistical evidence does not support the claim of fraud," the researchers, John Curiel and Jack R. Williams, wrote in The Washington Post. His work was commissioned by a group called the Center for Economic and Policy Research, which has supported leftist governments in South America.

Curiel and Williams of the M.I.T. Science and Electoral Data Laboratory said they were hired to perform an independent analysis.