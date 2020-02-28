Luke Perry's death still doesn't seem real

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Talking about the sudden death of his former co-star, the actress of & # 39; Beverly Hills, 90210 & # 39; She gets teary when she remembers the moment when she mistakenly thought she was calling her on her cell phone.

Jennie Garth has not yet accepted Luke PerryDeath. He recently picked up his phone and hoped he was on the other line.

The former star of the star "Beverly Hills, 90210" died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke, and the actress admits that the tragedy has not yet been overcome.

"The reality is that I refuse to let it sink. It doesn't seem real, you know?" she told Access Hollywood.

The 47-year-old woman reveals that she has had such a hard time accepting the loss that she recently thought the actor was calling her on her cell phone, only to have to remember that Luke will never call her again.

"Just yesterday, I saw a phone number on my phone, and I thought it said LP, and it didn't; JP said," he added in tears. "It was another person, but for that second … it was difficult."

Garth was one of the first people to pay tribute to Perry after his death, and told People: "My heart is broken. It meant a lot to many. Such a special person … Such a terrible loss."