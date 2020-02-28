Luke Donald and Lee Westwood are well located in Honda Classic | Golf news

Watch the third round of the Honda Classic live at Sky Sports Golf starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday

















Luke Donald was pleased to put himself in a & # 39; great position & # 39; with his four children under 66 in the second round of the Honda Classic

The English duo Luke Donald and Lee Westwood are firmly in dispute in the intermediate stage of the Honda Classic at PGA National.

Donald produced a notable round at the Champion Field, as he played in front nine in just 30 for a four below 66 after fighting from the start after starting in the tenth.

That placed the 42-year-old next to 46-year-old Westwood under four after 36 holes, and the latter added a 69 to his 67 opening.

Donald made bogeys on days 11, 12 and 14 to fall to three in the tournament, but began his change with birdie-two on days 15 and 17.

Six little birds followed in the first nine, interspersing a bogey in the fifth, and he was pleased to be rewarded for his patience.

Donald's eight little birds came from within 12 feet thanks to an excellent game of iron

"The start was not ideal, but I wasn't hitting really terrible shots, just a little off with my approach shots, and it can bite you pretty quickly, in this place," said Donald.

"But I was still patient. I felt that I was swinging well and fortunately I managed to get a lot of little birds."

"I like it when conditions are difficult. It's when I play my best, especially with this northwest wind, the course tends to play a little harder this way."

"You must be very patient, choose your places to attack, and I have had a decent track record in this field. I had the opportunity to win once or twice. It is a field that I enjoy and fits my eye. There are some difficult shots, and you have to play intelligently and aggressively when you have the opportunity. "

Donald, who has not won a tournament since 2013, also admitted that he was inspired by Westwood's recent performances, which included a victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship last month.

"Lee has obviously shown that age is just a number," he added. "He has been playing very well lately, a victory in Abu Dhabi not long ago, and it seems to be very consistent week after week."

Lee Westwood's recent form has given Donald extra motivation.

"Obviously I have had a short period of shortage in the last two years, but just seeing those boys continue to fight and keep fighting and do well, it's nice to see, and it certainly motivates me."

Westwood also started in the tenth and was reasonably happy with his 69, which included three birdies and two bogeys, although he also regretted a pair of "careless,quot; holes.

"It was a bit complicated out there with the cold this morning," he said.

"The ball didn't go that far. I think there was a little more breeze today, but in general, I played quite similar to what I did yesterday. Just a little careless in both pairs.

There was still some frustration for Westwood despite being in red figures once again.

"On the 18th I made two good shots and it took four to get down and I bogey there, and I hit the pilot, seven of iron in the third and three putts.

"But I'm satisfied with my location and looking forward to the weekend. If I keep playing like this, I should have the chance on Sunday."