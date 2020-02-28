Love is blind The stars open on their very different endings

the Love is blind The experiment was successful … for some! Warning, spoilers continue for the end of season of the Netflix reality show Love is blind.
Of the five couples who walked down the hall, only two said "Yes," on the altar. Two out of five? Not bad for a program that asked people to talk to each other, without seeing the other person, until they felt enough love to be engaged. Love is blind He then followed the couples on a romantic getaway, then returned to real life with friends and family, all the time forcing them to interact with the other participating cast members, including some who previously had feelings while they were in seclusion capsules.
by Lauren Speed, the Love is blind experiment worked with Cameron Hamilton. They got married and are still married. I can't say the same for Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten.
Despite his breakup (Mark said he had not spoken or heard of Jessica when this interview was conducted before the show premiered in early February 2020), Mark told us that he would do nothing different.
"This taught me so much about myself that I am so grateful for it and this whole trip and whatever it was worth the admission price. If that was a couple of tears and heartbreak, whatever it was, that was vulnerability and communicate and know myself, but it was worth it, and I wouldn't change anything, "he told E! News.
"Yes, me neither. I would do it exactly the same way, but I hope I can sleep more," Lauren said in the joint phone call.
Mark was with Jessica, 34, almost from day one. However, she fell in love with Matt Barnett and clearly I had some problems to overcome it. There was also a 10-year age difference between her and Mark.
"I love her very much and all this experience means a lot, but I guess the biggest obstacle for me was not understanding the perspective of the age difference because I was 24 years old and she was 34. And that's not bad, it's real That's something real and nothing bad for her. I love the idea of getting married and finding my true love. But I think that, for me, was the biggest obstacle, trying to understand her, what I needed from me. And how could I be the best man to her, but the only way I could do that was to be the best man for me, you know? And I think … it was an obstacle that I didn't need to be there. " Mark said.
Lauren faces another kind of obstacle with Cameron. She went from single to married in a matter of weeks.
"So, the biggest obstacle we had to overcome was probably simply adapting to each other's lives. I mean, I want to come from a person who was single, a little hermit (Laughter), and something like entering as a marriage made and right becoming a wife. I just feel that adapting to the lives of others and shaping and mixing has been the most difficult, but I feel we have done very well, "Lauren said. "Yes, we are happy."
Both of them Love is blind The cast members said the show was a revealing and learning experience. Lauren said that after several failed romances she realized that she had developed defense mechanisms that she thought were helping her in the dating world, but that they were actually hurting her.
"I wouldn't let people in, I would retire. I learned that I really had to tear down those walls, as a woman, to let someone really love me and love someone else," he said.
Mark said he learned about vulnerability.
"I think the only way we can really make a true connection with people is if we are not 100 percent authentic with them, but with ourselves. Before, I felt I was dating a GPS without a destination. I just plunged into a relationship and I didn't even know what I was looking for because I really didn’t know what I wanted. And I think that all this experience taught me exactly, that is, this is what I need to be and what I want to be, but also who I want to be for another person. And I think being open and honest about that at the beginning from now on … is what he taught me, essentially how to be a man in a relationship and how to be open and honest, "he said.
Season one of Love is blind It is now streaming on Netflix in its entirety.