Love is blind The stars open on their very different endings

the Love is blind The experiment was successful … for some! Warning, spoilers continue for the end of season of the Netflix reality show Love is blind.

Of the five couples who walked down the hall, only two said "Yes," on the altar. Two out of five? Not bad for a program that asked people to talk to each other, without seeing the other person, until they felt enough love to be engaged. Love is blind He then followed the couples on a romantic getaway, then returned to real life with friends and family, all the time forcing them to interact with the other participating cast members, including some who previously had feelings while they were in seclusion capsules.

by Lauren Speed, the Love is blind experiment worked with Cameron Hamilton. They got married and are still married. I can't say the same for Mark Caves Y Jessica Batten.