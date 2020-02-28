Love & Hiphop Sierra arrested for hitting a pregnant woman – Probable prison!

Love & Hiphop Atlanta star Sierra Gates faces up to 5 years in prison, according to MTO News.

The Atlanta cast member is being accused of hitting a pregnant woman, and Sierra could spend a lot of time behind bars because of that. According to a new online report, the business owner and the reality TV star were charged with two battery charges and a battery charge against a woman who is pregnant.

The court documents show that the incident took place during the summer of 2017, but Sierra was not charged until 2019.

And Sierra's fight against time in prison is his story for the next season of Love & Hip Hop. In the next trailer of the ninth season of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Sierra can be heard shouting:" I could go to jail! "

And she is right. If convicted of all charges, Sierra faces up to five years in state prison.