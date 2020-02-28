Los Angeles deputy shared horrible photos of Kobe Bryant's death scene to & # 39; impress a girl & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The horrible images of the scene of the helicopter accident have led the Los Angeles authorities to initiate investigations to find out who is responsible for the leak.

The Los Angeles authorities have launched internal investigations into reports suggesting first responders in Kobe BryantThe place of the helicopter accident took pictures of the victims' remains and shared them with friends and colleagues.

Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who lost their lives on January 26, 2020, when the plane they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the images taken on the scene were soon shown to agents of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, although it is not clear who had hooked the photos.

However, at least one department official had the horrible images on his cell phone "in an environment that had nothing to do with the investigation."

The sources tell TMZ that an internship assistant tried to use the photos to "impress a girl" in a bar, which caused the waiter, who heard the conversation, to file a complaint online with the Department staff. Sheriff

It is also claimed that the members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department had also been shot, which led the heads of both organizations to conduct formal consultations on the matter.