Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies reportedly under fire for allegedly sharing photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene

According to reports, some department mates from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are being investigated for allegedly sharing photos of the scene in which Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant tragically lost their lives.

According to TMZ, the photos included very graphic parts of the scene, including remnants of the consequences of the fatal accident. @latimes confirms that, although it is not immediately clear who took the photos, they were discussed and possibly shared only two days after the accident.

%MINIFYHTMLb277e1a8cdeacb6c1b6b60a7e6fb4a6e11% %MINIFYHTMLb277e1a8cdeacb6c1b6b60a7e6fb4a6e12%

TMZ learned that several agents who responded to the accident took photos on their cell phones that included remains. One of whom allegedly took the photos to a bar and "tried to impress a girl,quot; by showing them.

Sources close to the situation also allege that members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department "passed,quot; the cell phone photos, and the department is now investigating.

According to a report, it is believed that at least one Los Angeles sheriff official had the photos on his phone "in an environment that had nothing to do with the investigation." The report does not detail how many deputies and officials saw or shared the photos.

As of now, the Sheriff's Department is not discussing any of the accusations made regarding the photos. Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Corporal Jorge Valdez discussed the complaints of the photos. Valdez simply said he was not aware of any complaints.

As of now, the department says "The matter is being investigated."